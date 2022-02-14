Brian Laundrie’s autopsy yielded seven shocking revelations, including the fact that his body was EATEN by animals and the discovery of a’suicide’ note.

Brian Laundrie’s autopsy revealed seven revelations, including that his body was EATEN by animals and that a’suicide’ note was discovered.

Brian Laundrie, 23, was discovered dead at Florida’s Carlton Reserve in October, according to new information from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The full autopsy report, which was released on Monday, includes new details about his mysterious notebook and clarifies the extent of his skeleton’s damage.

The case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s murder is “still open pending administrative actions prior to closing,” the FBI told The Sun in an email earlier this month, as investigators document every piece of information related to the case.

In January, the FBI confirmed that Brian’s notebook “revealed written statements by Mr.

Ms. Laundrie is being held responsible by Laundrie.

The death of Petito.”

Since internet sleuths posted photos of the vlogger carrying journals on the road with Gabby, Brian’s notebook has been the subject of much speculation.

A “notebook” and a “journal,” as well as something new, are mentioned in the Medical Examiner’s report.

Examiners discovered “a handwritten half-note” near where Brian’s body was discovered, according to the scene summary.

The report doesn’t say which notebook contained the confession or whether the handwritten note was useful to the investigators trying to solve her murder.

Many people assumed Brian would not make it out of the Carlton Reserve alive after he went missing, and their fears were confirmed when he was discovered in October.

Brian’s autopsy confirmed that he died by suicide, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, after investigators took a month to release his cause and manner of death.

A European American Arms.38mm revolver, believed to be a Windicator, was used.

Three rounds were contained within the cylinder.

One round was fired, while the other two sat in the chamber unfired.

Brian’s belongings were not found to contain any other ammunition, according to the report.

Brian’s remains were discovered at one location, but a “secondary site” nearby had more evidence of his presence in the area, according to the full autopsy report.

Investigators discovered Brian’s gun and backpack, which contained the drybag, box, and notebook, at the “primary” location where his remains were discovered.

There were also his clothes.

A “pair of green shorts with a green belt, two slip-on shoes, and a white metal ring” were discovered on the scene, according to an itemized list.

A shirt, as well as any other clothing that might have been tucked away inside Brian’s backpack, were noticeably missing.

At the secondary scene, more clothing was discovered, including a hat with the MOAB Coffee Roasters logo.

Brian and Gabby were stopped and questioned by police in Moab, Utah, as dashcam footage shows…

