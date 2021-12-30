Brian Laundrie’s notebook may be given to his parents after it was revealed that he had (dollar)20,000 in the bank despite allegedly stealing from Gabby.

Following their son’s death in October, Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a petition to claim his assets.

Laundrie died intestate, according to court documents, which means he died without leaving a will.

Chris and Roberta filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8, according to court records obtained by Radar.

The couple has applied to be his executors.

According to court records, they presented Brian’s death certificate as well as information about his bank accounts and property.

A notebook discovered near Laundries’ remains is also included in his estate.

The notebook’s exact contents are unknown, but it is thought to contain his final words.

They are unlikely to ever be made public.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, filed a claim to recover her daughter’s belongings.

The claim’s value is unknown, according to court documents.

“Arrangements will be made so that the personal belongings of Gabby Petito that are currently located at the home of Chris and Roberta Laundrie will be given to Gabby’s family without a contest,” according to Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino.

Gabby’s bank card was allegedly stolen by Laundrie, who used it to spend (dollar)1,000 to return to Florida after Gabby’s murder.

On September 21, a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest was issued after a grand jury indicted him for “use of unauthorized devices.”

After Gabby was found strangled to death near Grand Teton National Park in September, the 23-year-old became a person of interest in her disappearance, and a search for his whereabouts was launched.

Laundrie’s personal belongings were discovered in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Park on Wednesday, October 20.

The remains discovered in the search for Laundrie were identified as his on Thursday, October 21.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains discovered at the T Mabry Carlton Jr.

Brian Laundrie is the owner of Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.”