Brian Laundrie’s parents’ names are ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What are Brian Laundrie’s parents’ names?

Many people believe Brian Laundrie’s parents know more than they are saying in the Gabby Petito case.

Their lawyer confirmed on Friday, January 21, 2022, that they will not face charges in relation to Gabby Petito’s homicide.

Brian lives on Wabasso Avenue in North Port, Florida, with his father Christopher ‘Chris’ Laundrie, 62, and mother Roberta Laundrie, 55.

They own a 10,000-square-foot property in the area, according to their tax records.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, believes the 23-year-old turned to his parents for help because of their suspicious behavior throughout the investigation.

Online sleuths also believe Brian and his parents were using code words to write letters back and forth in the time leading up to his discovery.

After two police detectives paid a visit to Brian’s parents’ house on October 21, Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in search of their son to assist law enforcement.

Some of Brian’s belongings were discovered near’skeletal remains’ in a park.

They were seen returning home after his body was discovered with a bag that web sleuths claim was made by their son and covered in his artwork.

Brian was visibly “upset” when he left his parents’ home for the last time, according to the Laundrie family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, who revealed this last week.

“Brian was very upset when he left,” he told NBC, adding that Chris Laundrie “told me several times that he wished he hadn’t let him go, but he couldn’t.”

The attorney later told TMZ that he “couldn’t answer” why the 23-year-old decided to leave, but that he was “distressed” at the time.

“He just didn’t seem himself,” Steve continued.

You just never know what someone is thinking inside, as Roberta Laundrie pointed out.

“They’re trying to figure out what his mood was that day.”

Human remains discovered at the T Malbry Carlton, Jr. house were released by the FBI on October 21.

Brian’s Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Enviromental Park have been confirmed.

Authorities discovered remains near a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Brian the day before while searching the Myakkahatchee park.

The remains were discovered in a previously submerged area of the park.

The scene was attended by a medical examiner and cadaver dogs…

