Brian Laundrie’showed no red flags’ before disappearing with Gabby, according to Gabby’s parents, according to the Gabby Petito documentary.

GABBY Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie is revealed in a new documentary, in which her parents admit they didn’t notice any “red flags” with Laundrie before Gabby vanished.

Nichole Schmidt and Jim Schmidt, Laundrie’s mother and stepfather, said he was a nice, polite young man who came to their house frequently.

“I didn’t see anything in him that made me nervous.”

Nichole stated, “There are no red flags.”

With exclusive interviews from her family, the documentary, which is now streaming on Peacock, “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions, and the shocking conclusion.”

Petito, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, went on a cross-country road trip and never returned.

The 22-year-old went missing on September 11th, just days after Laundrie returned home without her, and her body was discovered on September 19th.

Laundrie was named a person of interest after autopsy results revealed she was strangled to death, but he vanished and was found dead of an apparent suicide on October 22.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Gabby Petito live blog…

Gabby Petito’s father was present at her memorial service.

Following the autopsy results, Gabby’s family held a memorial service on September 26 to lay her to rest.

Joe, her father, said at the service that he wanted people to be “inspired” by the life she lived.

“So be inspired by what she brought to the table when you leave here today,” he said, adding that “the entire planet now knows this woman’s name.”

The Gabby Petito Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Gabby Petito

Gabby’s family announced the Gabby Petito Foundation on October 3, 2021, in memory of their late daughter Gabby.

“The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running!” read a tweet from the foundation.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us; our website is still in its early stages, so please bear with us; we’ll get there.”

Thank you so much for your love and support!”

How to View the Film

Viewers must subscribe to Peacock in order to watch the Gabby Petito documentary.

Depending on the users’ viewing preferences, subscriptions range from (dollar)4.99month to (dollar)9.99month.

Annual subscriptions range from (dollar)49.99 to (dollar)99.99 per year on the platform.

Gabby Petito’s career timeline

Gabby and Brian’s bodies were discovered one month apart.

On October 21, 2021, the remains of Brian Laundrie were identified.

After a lengthy search at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, his remains were discovered.

Dr Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, confirmed on September 21, 2021 that the body discovered in Wyoming was that of Gabby Petito.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.