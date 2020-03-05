Brian Tamaki says coronavirus outbreak is the work of SATAN and sign world strayed from God

A controversial religious figure has blamed Satan on the spread of the deadly coronavirus and says it’s a sign the world has ‘strayed from God’ – but his followers will be protected.

Destiny Church Leader Brian Tamaki, who previously attacked Islam after the Christchurch shooting, made the comments during a congregation in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday.

The Pentecostal leader likened COVID-19 to Ebola, Black Death and Cholera – saying the outbreak was ‘energised by demons’ and ‘evil spirits’ to punish non-believers.

‘Satan has control of atmospheres unless you’re a born-again, Jesus-loving, bible-believing, Holy Ghost-filled, tithe-paying believer,’ Bishop Tamaki said to a crowded hall of followers.

He said the outbreak is a form of judgement for those who have abandoned God.

‘God judges primarily by pestilence, which is those diseases, by famine – which is the shortage of anything – shortage of food, shortage of water, shortage of resources,’ Bishop Tamaki said.

In the 80-minute sermon, he said the virus had spread through ‘airborne demons’ and was a direct result of ‘violation’ and ‘perversion’ of spiritual and natural laws.

Among the ‘perversions’ was a reference to the live animal market in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

‘You’re not supposed to be drinking bat’s blood or using snakes and gutting them alive or eating them alive or letting these animals cross or touch each other,’ he said.

Bishop Tamaki referenced Psalm 91:3 in the New International Version Bible to suggest believers had special protections from the virus.

‘Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence,’ the psalm read.

The leader told his followers the ‘PS-91 protection policy’ would keep them safe from the coronavirus.

‘You’re the only one that can walk through atmospheres and have literally a protection, the PS-91 protection policy,’ Tamaki said.

‘I don’t care if you don’t believe it … Everybody else is susceptible.’

But he told his followers to ignore coronavirus panic as evidenced with the stockpiling of basic supplies like food and toilet paper.

‘We don’t need to do that, that sort of hysteria … you never panic.’

Reverend Dr Helen Jacobi, Vicar at Auckland’s St Matthew-in-the-City, told The New Zealand Herald some of Bishop Tamaki’s comments were ‘incredibly unsafe’.

‘People should be following public health advice. I think it is very dangerous and wrong for any public leader to contravene that. Certainly in the Anglican church we have been sharing the message to follow public health advice, and we follow it in our own gatherings,’ she said.

‘It is also quite offensive, saying his followers are safe and no-one else, which is the absolute opposite of the Christian belief.’