Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA student, sent a chilling final message to a friend about a man giving her bad vibes before she was brutally murdered.

In a chilling final message, a UCLA student brutally murdered while working in an upmarket furniture store told a friend about a man who gave her “bad vibes.”

Brianna Kupfer, a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles on January 13.

She texted a friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., claiming that someone in the store was “giving her a bad vibe.”

Police said a shopper entered the store 15 minutes later and discovered the 24-year-old “lifeless and covered in blood.”

Shawn Laval Smith, who was on bail at the time of the attack, is now being sought by cops.

The 31-year-old, who has a lengthy criminal record, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

He’s been seen in Pasadena, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Covina, San Diego, and San Francisco, according to cops.

Smith was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in October 2020 and released on a (dollar)1,000 bail, according to police records.

The charge’s nature is unknown, and it’s unclear why the case has yet to go to trial.

He was previously arrested in Cherokee, North Carolina, in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

The charges were ambiguous, and the cases were settled.

Smith had 14 outstanding warrants in Charlotte for bicycle thefts.

According to a law enforcement source, he was charged with shoplifting and allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing, and possession of a stolen vehicle are among his previous charges.

In both 2016 and 2019, Smith has failed to appear in court and has been arrested on bench warrants.

In November 2019, the 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of firing a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.

The case is still pending, but he was released on a (dollar)50,000 bond.

Kupfer was assaulted in broad daylight before being discovered by a customer.

The suspect was seen in a 7-Eleven store about 30 minutes after Kupfer was killed, according to new surveillance video from the LAPD’s homicide unit.

A man wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, and a white N-95 mask enters the store with a black backpack and interacts with the clerk.

Kupfer, a UCLA design student, returned to the Golden State after graduating from the University of Miami.

Her father Todd Kupfer told Fox News that she had worked part-time as a consultant at the furniture store for about a year.

Todd described his daughter as “strong and vivacious,” and someone “we need on this earth.”

He mentioned that she had a bucket list…

