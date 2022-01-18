Brianna Kupfer’s father criticizes rising crime as cops release a photo of the suspect in the UCLA student’s fatal stabbing.

Brianna Kupfer’s father slams rising crime as cops release a photo of the suspect in the UCLA student’s fatal stabbing.

A SUBSTANTIAL manhunt is underway after police released new video of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a graduate student at a high-end furniture store.

On Thursday, Brianna Kupfer was working at the store when a man entered and attacked her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened at 1.50 p.m., in broad daylight, before a customer discovered the 24-year-old’s body on the ground inside the store and called the cops.

The suspect in Ms Kupfer’s murder was seen on new surveillance video from the LAPD’s homicide unit at a 7-Eleven store about 30 minutes after she was killed.

A man wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, and a white N-95 mask enters the store with a black backpack and interacts with the store clerk.

Detectives are on the lookout for the man as they try to figure out what led to the grad student’s violent death.

Ms. Kupfer was working alone at the Croft House furniture store in Los Angeles on January 13 when the suspect stabbed her and fled through a back door, according to police.

Moments after the killing, more surveillance video captured the suspect walking calmly through an alley near the crime scene.

Ms Kupfer did not appear to know the suspect, who investigators believe is homeless, according to LAPD detectives.

The Independent reported that city officials and private donors have raised (dollar)250,000 in exchange for information that leads to an arrest.

According to local ABC reporter John Haskell, the reward is one of the largest in recent memory.

Ms. Kupfer grew up in the Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, and attended the University of Miami before returning to California to pursue a degree in design at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Her father, Todd Kupfer, told Fox News that she had worked part-time as a consultant at the furniture store for about a year.

He noted that she was alone in the store at the time of the assault, with no other employees present.

Mr. Kupfer described his daughter as “strong and vivacious,” and someone “we need on this planet.”

He described her as focused and ambitious, with a phone-based bucket list that detailed her travel and life goals.

Mr Kupfer described her as a “kind soul” who was always striving to improve herself and the world around her.

“She was concerned about the welfare of others.”

According to him, her 21-year-old sister is “completely broken” by the loss.

Mr. Kupfer told Fox News that they were “best friends.”

“She’s in a bad way.”

Ms. Kupfer’s three siblings and parents are waiting for answers in the case of her violent death, while her father is criticizing recent crime in Los Angeles…

