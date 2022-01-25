Bribes of £3000 were offered to prison officers to help gangsters smuggle phones into jail.

Prison officers were offered £3,000 in bribes to help gangsters smuggle phones into jail.

An insider claims that a high-security officer at Shotts Prison turned down a large bribe, but warns that gangsters are targeting more vulnerable staff.

Organised crime gangs are paying prison officers thousands of dollars to smuggle cellphones into jail.

According to insiders, an inmate can get an iPhone for up to £3,000, which is nearly two months’ pay.

According to the Daily Record, an officer at the high-security Shotts Prison turned down the offer, but warned that some vulnerable members of staff would face similar difficulties.

Gangsters hope to take advantage of the rising cost of living by preying on overworked prison officers, who earn just £22,000 a year on a basic salary.

Hundreds of iPhones were discovered during a security sweep, according to the report.

“There are a lot of prisoners involved in organized crime who still have access to this kind of money,” a source told the Record.

“It’s worth £3,000 if they can get a phone that allows them to communicate with their friends without being monitored.”

“The offer was declined by one of the employees.

They didn’t say who sent it, but it demonstrates how desperate some inmates are to communicate with their criminal buddies.

“There is concern that some of the more vulnerable members of the staff will find it difficult to refuse such a large sum of money.”

“The cost of living is increasing all the time right now, and some employees will be willing to take this risk.”

To keep control of their operations, wealthy kingpins pay bribes to security personnel.

Following the discovery of an iPhone in his cell, Andrew Gallacher, who died in West Lothian’s Addiewell Prison last year, faced police charges.

After staff discovered the phone during a search, a key member of the Lyons crime gang was scheduled to appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Due to rule violations during the covid pandemic, nearly 2,000 mobile phones were confiscated from Scottish prisoners.

To replace visiting, inmates were given around 7,600 supposedly tamper-proof phones.

Prisoners, on the other hand, were able to alter the settings to make calls to unlisted numbers.

Staff at the prison have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation.

