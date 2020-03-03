Bride’s advice for couples after priest married her maid of honour to best man 

A bride has revealed the priest at her wedding accidentally married her maid of honour to the best man – and says the mistake convinced her to embark on a mission to warn other brides about the dark side of getting hitched.

Genevieve Lehunt Alterman, 32, from Melbourne, said you can do all the planning you want for a wedding, but you still can’t control what will happen on the day itself, as she found out in no uncertain terms.

‘I always saw myself as a bit of a “bridechilla”, but that all changed on the day when a screaming priest said my bridal party were being difficult,’ Genevieve told FEMAIL.

Shortly after the ceremony, Genevieve discovered the priest mistakenly married her maid of honour to her best man due to an error with paperwork.

Genevieve said she was surprised by the mishap, but fortunately it was stopped in its tracks before it became official.

‘The best man and maid of honour were told to sign an area on the paperwork that they thought was for the witnesses,’ Genevieve said.

‘In the end it was just the paperwork that was affected, and someone in the admin team adjusted it before submitting it to Births, Deaths and Marriages.

‘But it still left me feeling a bit sad after the wedding, as I felt things hadn’t gone to plan and I didn’t know how to deal with it.’

Genevieve’s bad experiences made her rethink her attitude weddings and how the entire industry is built around perfection and, to some degree, falsehood.

‘So much of the wedding industry and what we see on social media conveys an idea of perfection and there is no such thing as a perfect wedding,’ she said.

‘Even though many other industries like fitness and beauty are being honest and more real about how things can go wrong, I found myself thinking that the same doesn’t apply to weddings.’

Her experience resulted in the 32-year-old launching the I’m Getting Married Podcast, which aims to debunk the idea that things will be perfect and show the real side of weddings – where things never go totally to plan.

Genevieve’s podcast aims to tackle the pressure brides feel head on, dealing with common wedding tropes including the ‘bridezilla’ and ‘shredding for the wedding’.

‘So often, when we look online we only see the perfection, we don’t hear the stories behind the weddings,’ she said.

‘I wanted to make a forum where you see what really happens so women can learn from it.

‘That way, when something goes wrong, you don’t feel like a failure but rather you know it has happened to someone else too.’

The 32-year-old also shared her top tips for other brides.

‘Having spoken to lots of vendors for the podcast, the most important thing to think about is that you make sure you have three words that sum up your wedding,’ Genevieve said.

‘For me, it was all about having good food, good music and good drinks.’

Once you’ve got the three things that are important to you, Genevieve said it’s important to base all of your decisions around these.

‘Use your three things to guide your budget and every decision you make and book your biggest priorities first,’ she said.

‘Then, if you run out of money, then at least you’ve booked what is most important to you.’

Genevieve also said you need to forget about the small stuff, like tealights and centre pieces, as these are not what people notice on the big day.

‘On the flip side, don’t be afraid to speak up when something is important to you,’ she said.

‘We are often afraid to speak on account of being called a bridezilla, but if something means a lot to you, you need to speak out.’

Finally, Genevieve said you need to think ‘once you’re done booking, you should stop looking’.

‘You will do your head in if you keep looking at things once you’ve chosen on things like your band, dress and caterers,’ she said.

‘Just close the door and move on to the next thing.’