Bridget McKenzie RESIGNS from Cabinet 

Bridget McKenzie has resigned as agriculture minister over sports funding decisions she made in her previous portfolio as sports minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement at a press conference in Canberra on Sunday after receiving a departmental report confirming Senator McKenzie breached ministerial rules in the so-called sports rorts scandal.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack will step in as agriculture minister.

Ms McKenzie had been under pressure to resign from her frontbench position since a report found the Coalition used the $100million sports funding to target marginal seats in the lead up to the 2019 federal election.

The deputy Nationals leader – who until last May was Minister for Sport – gave 73 per cent of the money to projects that had not been approved by Sport Australia, which assessed applications on merit.

Among the organisations awarded grants under the program was a shooting club Ms McKenzie was herself a member of.

In January, Mr Morrison ordered his department secretary to look into the handling of the sports grant program, and particularly a $36,000 grant Senator McKenzie awarded to the club.

The senator had also been caught up in another scandal, as Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell said she signed off on six Drought Communities Program grants to councils which were not eligible.

La Trobe Council was given a drought grant but only 2.92 per cent of the population were employed in the agriculture industry.

The council was far from meeting the eligibility criteria, which calls for 17 per cent of the population to work in agriculture.

Department of Infrastructure’s Diana Hallam said all 14 drought grants did not meet the criteria in a Senate Estimates exchange in October 2019.

But a spokesman Ms McKenzie told Sky News the 14 councils did meet the requirements.

A former staffer told Mr Clennell that they went to see Ms McKenzie’s Chief of Staff to warn about concerns they had about the way the program was being administered and that a scandal could occur.

‘They were not the only person to raise these concerns with the minister’s Chief of Staff, but that the minister’s Chief of Staff replied to the staffer we have to do what the minister wants,’ he said.

The initial recommendation by Ms McKenzie’s department were to give 24 per cent of the money to sporting organisations in Labor-held seats.

But Ms McKenzie eventually increased this to 36 per cent, a move the former staffer claimed was done simply ‘to cover our a***s’.

Prior to that she splurged $2million on a house in the exclusive Melbourne suburb of Middle Park, despite being the deputy leader of The National Party.

McKenzie’s critics dubbed her the ‘Senator for Elwood’ – an inner Melbourne suburb – because she lived in the city rather than the bush, which is National party heartland.