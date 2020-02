BRIEF-Authentic Brands Group Announces Acquisition Of…

Feb 19 – Authentic Brands Group:

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF FOREVER 21

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – IT IS EXPECTED THAT FOREVER 21 STORES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACROSS U.S., INTERNATIONAL TERRITORIES

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – ABG & SIMON PROPERTY GROUP WILL EACH OWN 37.5 PERCENT OF FOREVER 21

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS WILL OWN 25% OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY & OPERATING BUSINESSES OF FOREVER 21

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – FOREVER 21’S NEW OWNERS WILL OVERSEE CONTINUED OPERATION OF HEADQUARTERS IN LOS ANGELES, MAINTAIN ECOMMERCE BUSINESS

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – ABG, SIMON, & BROOKFIELD WILL BECOME NEW OWNERSHIP GROUP FOR FOREVER 21

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – FOREVER 21 WILL CONVERT CURRENT, OWNED STORE OPERATIONS IN CENTRAL AMERICA & SOUTH AMERICA TO A LICENSED PARTNERSHIP MODEL

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – FOREVER 21 WILL ALSO CONVERT CURRENT,OWNED STORE OPERATIONS IN MEXICO, PHILIPPINES, CARIBBEAN TO LICENSED PARTNERSHIP MODEL

* AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP – FOREVER 21 IS WORKING WITH VARIOUS LANDLORDS TO CONTINUE STORE OPERATIONS IN KEY REGIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: