BRIEF-Baker Hughes Expects Natural Gas Demand Will Grow…

Jan 22 – Baker Hughes Co:

* BAKER HUGHES CO – BELIEVE NATURAL GAS DEMAND WILL GROW AT MORE THAN TWICE THE RATE OF OIL OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS

* BAKER HUGHES CO – LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL BE AN ANNUAL RATE OF 4% TO 5% OVER NEXT 10 YEARS

* BAKER HUGHES CO – INCREMENTALLY POSITIVE VIEW OF MACRO ENVIRONMENT IS TEMPERED BY GROWING GEOPOLITICAL RISK, MOST NOTABLY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

* BAKER HUGHES SAYS OVERALL OUTLOOK FOR OFS AND OFE SEGMENT REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED FROM FRAMEWORK OUTLINED ON Q3 EARNINGS CALL

* BAKER HUGHES EXPECTS N. AMERICAN DRILLING AND COMPLETION SPENDING TO SEE LOW DOUBLE DIGIT DECLINE RATE THIS YEAR

* BAKER HUGHES – FOR LNG PORTION OF TPS UNIT, OUTLOOK REMAINS CONSTRUCTIVE

* BAKER HUGHES – DESPITE SOME SOFTNESS IN NEAR-TERM SPOT PRICES FOR LNG, TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS HAVE NOT CHANGED MATERIALLY

* BAKER HUGHES CO – ANTICIPATES SUBSEA TREE MARKET TO REMAIN STABLE, WITH AROUND 300 TREES

* BAKER HUGHES CO – ANTICIPATES MID SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN FOR INTERNATIONAL OILFIELD SERVICE UNIT

* BAKER HUGHES – EXPECT NET CAPEX LEVELS IN 2020 TO BE SIMILAR TO 2019

* BAKER HUGHES – MARGINS IN OFS WERE DOWN 110 BASIS POINT IN Q4, BELOW CO’S EXPECTATIONS

* BAKER HUGHES – BELIEVE MARGIN HEADWINDS IN OFS IN Q4 LARGELY TRANSITORY, EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 UNCHANGED

* BAKER HUGHES – SUBSEA TREE AWARDS IN 2020 EXPECTED TO REMAIN CONSISTENT WITH 2019

* BAKER HUGHES CO – EXPECT OFE REVENUES TO INCREASE IN THE MID SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR Q1

* BAKER HUGHES – 2020 OUTLOOK FOR TPS REMAINS LARGELY UNCHANGED FROM THAT PROVIDED IN Q3

* BAKER HUGHES CO – FOR 2020, SEES OFE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

* BAKER HUGHES – FOR TPS, EXPECT YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF ROUGHLY 20% AND FOR MARGINS TO CONTINUE TO EXPAND

* BAKER HUGHES – FOR ORDERS, STILL BELIEVE TPS COULD BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS COMPARED TO 2019 LEVELS

* BAKER HUGHES – CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR TPS REVENUE CONVERSION WEIGHTED MORE TO H2 2020 BASED ON PROJECT TIMING

* BAKER HUGHES CO – EXPECT Q1 TPS REVENUES TO BE ROUGHLY FLAT WITH Q1 2019 LEVELS

* BAKER HUGHES CO – LOOKING AHEAD TO FY 2020 FOR DS, CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGITS & MODESTLY HIGHER MARGINS

* BAKER HUGHES CO – FOR Q1, EXPECT DS REVENUE TO DECLINE IN THE MID-SINGLE DIGITS Y-O-Y & FOR MARGINS TO DECLINE MODESTLY Further company coverage:

