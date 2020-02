BRIEF-Canada temporarily imposing speed limits on all…

Feb 6 – Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CANADA TRANSPORT MINISTER SAYS HE IS TEMPORARILY IMPOSING SPEED LIMIT OF 25 MPH ON ALL TRAINS CARRYING 20 OR MORE CARS OF DANGEROUS GOODS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* CANADIAN RAIL SPEED LIMIT MEASURE TO COME INTO EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT ET FRIDAY JAN 7 AND BE IN PLACE FOR 30 DAYS

* CANADA TRANSPORT MINISTER SAYS RAIL SPEED REDUCTION COULD LAST LESS THAN OR MORE THAN 30 DAYS, DEPENDING ON INVESTIGATION INTO SASKATCHEWAN ACCIDENT

* CANADA TRANSPORT MINISTER SAYS “I REALISE THERE WILL BE AN EFFECT ON THE ECONOMY OF THE COUNTRY”, ADDS IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT SAFETY NOT BE SACRIFICED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)