BRIEF-CDC Says Plans To Expand Airport Screening To…

Jan 21 –

* CDC SAYS THIS WEEK PLANS TO EXPAND AIRPORT SCREENING TO AIRPORTS IN ATLANTA AND CHICAGO

* CDC SAYS SO FAR HAS SCREENED MORE THAN 1,200 TRAVELLERS FOR WUHAN CORONAVIRUS; NO INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN REFERRED FOR MORE TESTING

* CDC SAYS EXPECTS MORE U.S. CASES OF WUHAN CORONAVIRUS

* HEALTH OFFICIAL FROM WASHINGTON SAID THE PATIENT WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS WAS IN GOOD CONDITION – CDC TELEBRIEFING

* CDC SAYS IT HAS DEVELOPED A NEW TEST THAT ALLOWED IT TO IDENTIFY THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS PATIENT IN SEATTLE

* CDC SAYS THERE ARE ACTIVE CONVERSATIONS ABOUT VACCINES AND DIAGNOSTICS FOR WUHAN CORONAVIRUS WITH THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH