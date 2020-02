BRIEF-Cigna Says Well Positioned To Achieve 2021…

Feb 6 – Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA CEO SAYS CO ON TRACK TO RETURN BALANCE SHEET TO “NORMALIZED LEVELS OF DEBT” BY 2020 END – CONF CALL

* CIGNA PROJECTS 10% TO 15% CUSTOMER GROWTH ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS – CONF CALL

* CIGNA SAYS WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE 2021 EARNINGS TARGET OF $20 TO $21 PER SHARE – CONF CALL

* CIGNA SAYS HAS FLEXIBILITY TO DO SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2020 – CONF CALL

* CIGNA CEO SAYS LITIGATION OVER FAILED MERGER WITH ANTHEM ON TRACK TO BE RESOLVED BY END OF MONTH – CONF CALL

* CIGNA CFO SAYS CO DID NOT SEE ANY NOTABLE CHANGE IN HOSPITAL VOLUMES IN Q4 – CONF CALL