BRIEF-Delta Temporarily Suspends Milan Service

March 1 – Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MILAN SERVICE

* DELTA AIR LINES -TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING DAILY FLIGHT BETWEEN NEW YORK – JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND MILAN MALPENSA AIRPORT

* DELTA AIR LINES -SERVICE TO AND FROM MILAN WILL RESUME STARTING ON MAY 1 AND MAY 2, RESPECTIVELY

* DELTA AIR LINES – AIRLINE´S DAILY FLIGHTS BETWEEN ROME AND BOTH JFK AND ATLANTA CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS SCHEDULED

* DELTA – CONTINUES TO OFFER CHANGE FEE WAIVER FOR CUSTOMERS WHO WISH TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS FOR FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. AND SOUTH KOREA, CHINA ITALY