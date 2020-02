BRIEF-Intesa CEO says UBI offer was discussed with ECB…

Feb 18 – Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells analyst call:

* IT WOULD BE “UNBELIEVABLE” FOR A BANK THAT IS A TOP PERFORMER IN EUROPE TO PRESENT OPERATION LIKE UBI TAKEOVER BID WITHOUT DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORS

* PROUD TO HAVE MADE MOVE THAT WILL START CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPE’S BANKING SECTOR

* NO INTENTION TO RAISE PRICE OF UBI BID OR CHANGE CONDITIONS, IT IS A VERY GOOD PRICE

* ECB SUPERVISORS HAVE BEEN CLEAR THEY WANT CONSOLIDATION, IT IS ALSO A GEOPOLITICAL MATTER FOR EUROPE TO PLAY A ROLE NEXT TO U.S. AND CHINA WITH SUPPORT FROM BANKS

* UBI BID WAS "NOT FRIENDLY IN A TECHNICAL WAY" ONLY BECAUSE IT WAS NOT POSSIBLE TO DO IT DIFFERENTLY