BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO upbeat on outcome of UBI offer

Feb 18 – Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina tells journalists:

* UPBEAT ON OUTCOME OF UBI TENDER OFFER GIVEN STRONG PRESENCE OF INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT FUNDS AMONG UBI SHAREHOLDERS

* BANK’S BUSINESS MODEL IS SUCH THAT EUROPEAN CROSS-BORDER MERGER DEAL WOULD NOT CREATE VALUE

* INFORMED UBI CEO VICTOR MASSIAH OF TAKEOVER OFFER IMMEDIATELY AFTER BOARD MEETING APPROVED IT

* UBI CEO VICTOR MASSIAH, ONCE INFORMED, SAID HE WOULD ASSESS INTESA OFFER

* UBI CEO MASSIAH WOULD BE WELCOME TO TAKE HIGH PROFILE JOB IN NEW GROUP

* HE DOES NOT SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN INSURANCE SECTOR THAT COULD CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* HE INFORMED ECONOMY MINISTER ROBERTO GUALTIERI OF UBI BID LATE ON MONDAY NIGHT

* BANK'S SHAREHOLDERS WOULD SUFFER VERY MINOR DILUTION IF UBI DEAL GOES THROUGH, JUST 10% OF THEIR HOLDING, NEW GROUP WOULD HAVE CORE BASE OF ITALIAN INVESTORS