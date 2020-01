BRIEF-MET Group secures EUR 950 million credit facility

Jan 22 – Swiss-based European energy MET Group says in emailed statement:

* MET SECURES EUR 950 MILLION SHORT TERM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* 16 BANKS PARTICIPATED IN TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AND UPSIZED FORM PREVIOUS SIMILAR FACILITY IN FEB 2019

* INCLUDES EUR 632.5 MLN SECURED AND EUR 317.5 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* 364-DAY TENOR, EVERGREEN EXTENSION OPTIONS

* MET NOW HAS ACCESS TO EUR 1.024 BLN SHORT- AND MEDIUM-TERM CREDIT FACILITIES

* MET PLANS BILLION-EURO M&A DEALS IN EUROPE

* MET RECENTLY SOLD A 20% STAKE TO SINGAPORE’S KEPPEL CORP. FOR 53 MLN EUR (Reporting by Marton Dunai)