BRIEF-UniCredit Q4 Underlying Net Profit At EUR 1.4 Bln

Feb 6 – UniCredit SpA:

* INCREASED CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO 50 PER CENT TO BE CONSIDERED FOR REMAINDER OF PLAN

* 4Q19 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT AT EUR 2.3 BN

* FY19 GROUP UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF EUR 4.7 BN

* 4Q19 GROUP UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF EUR 1.4 BN

* FY19 REVENUES OF EUR 18.8 BN, ABOVE EUR 18.7 BN GUIDANCE

* FY19 NON CORE GROSS NPES OF EUR 8.6 BN, BEATING GUIDANCE OF <EUR 9 BN

* 2020 REVENUES OF EUR 18.2 BILLION CONFIRMED

* 2020 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF EUR 4.3 BILLION, ROTE OF 8 PER CENT CONFIRMED

* FULLY-LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 13.09% AT END-DEC VERSUS 12.6% AT END-SEPT

* GROSS NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE RATIO AT END-DEC 5.0% VERSUS 5.7 PERCENT AT END-SEPT

* NPE COVERAGE RATIO AT END-DEC 65.2% VERSUS 61.0% AT END-SEPT

* Q4 NET FEES EUR 1.63 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.62 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED AVERAGE CONSENSUS

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 2.52 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.54 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED AVERAGE CONSENSUS

* Q4 STATED NET LOSS OF EUR 0.8 BILLION

* PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR0.63 PER SHARE

* PROPOSED SHARE BUYBACK IS EQUAL TO EUR0.5 BN

* MEDIUM TO LONG TERM CET1 MDA BUFFER TARGET CONFIRMED AT 200-250 BPS

* EXTRAORDINARY CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION IN 2021 AND/OR 2022 BASED ON ESTIMATE OF PROJECTED CET1 MDA BUFFER EXCESS FOR DURATION OF TEAM 23 TO BE CONSIDERED

* Q4 NET LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 1.65 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.73 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED AVERAGE CONSENSUS