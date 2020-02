BRIEF-VF Corp Executive Says Expect Full-Year Revenue…

Jan 23 – VF Corp:

* VF CORP EXEC – Q3 REVENUE PERFORMANCE WAS SLIGHTLY BELOW OUR EXPECTATIONS DUE PRIMARILY TO PERFORMANCE AT TIMBERLAND – CONF CALL

* VF CORP EXEC – EXPECT REVENUE AT VANS TO INCREASE ABOUT 15% FOR THE FULL YEAR

* VF CORP EXEC – RESULTS AT TIMBERLAND WERE DISAPPOINTING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, AS REVENUE DECREASED 4% IN THE QUARTER

* VF CORP EXEC ON TIMBERLAND – EXPECT FULL-YEAR REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 1% AND 2%

* VF CORP EXEC ON DICKIES BRAND – EXPECT ANOTHER QUARTER OF DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

* VF CORP EXEC – IN EUROPE, INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND THE BREXIT UNCERTAINTY HAVE IMPACTED BUSINESS CONFIDENCE AND INVESTMENT

* VF CORP EXEC – CO’S BRANDS CONTINUE TO PERFORM VERY WELL IN CHINA, DESPITE CONTINUED UNREST IN HONG KONG

* VF CORP EXEC – RECENT PHASE 1 TRADE DEAL BETWEEN CHINA AND THE U.S. SHOULD YIELD A MORE CONSTRUCTIVE CONSUMER AND RETAIL ENVIRONMENT

* VF CORP EXEC ON Q3 PERFORMANCE – SAW A DROP IN TRAFFIC IN CO’S RETAIL; SAW A REDUCTION IN GROWTH WITHIN CO’S BRICK-AND-MORTAR

* VF CORP EXEC ON Q3 – SAW WEAKNESS IN THE NORTH FACE AND TIMBERLAND ON E-COMMERCE SIDE

* VF CORP EXEC – M&A REMAINS NO. 1 PRIORITY FOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION