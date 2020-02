BRIEF-Westpac Appoints John Mcfarlane As Chairman

Jan 23 – Westpac Banking Corp:

* SAYS JOHN MCFARLANE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN

* MCFARLANE TO REPLACE LINDSAY MAXSTED AS CHAIRMAN

* MCFARLANE WILL COMMENCE HIS ROLE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR IN FEBRUARY

* MCFARLANE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR APPOINTING A PERMANENT CEO

* APPOINTS JOHN MCFARLANE TO WESTPAC BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN-ELECT ON 2 APRIL 2020

* MCFARLANE’S FOCUS INITIALLY WILL NATURALLY BE ON RESOLVING CO’S CURRENT ISSUES

* MCFARLANE WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH PETER KING AND BOARD TO CONTINUE TO MAKE ANY CHANGES NECESSARY

* APPOINTMENT OF CEO CAN TAKE TIME

* INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SEARCH PROCESS IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY FOR APPOINTING PERMANENT CEO