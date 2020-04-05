BrightHouse and Carluccio’s fall into administration; oil hits 17-year low – as it happened

Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Time for a recap
The economic impact of the coronavirus has driven two UK firms into administration today, with more likely to follow.
The Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s and rent-to-own retailer BrightHouse both collapsed, putting about 4,400 jobs at risk, as the government’s coronavirus lockdown biting the high street.
Retail experts warned that more firms will also collapse, as customers continue to obey the government lockdown.
Economists warned that the UK economy could shrink by 15% in the next three months, an extremely sharp contraction.
A survey showed that half the UK population expect a recession this year, with 19% bracing for a depression.
Fears of a deep slowdown drove the oil price to its lowest levels since 2002, as analysts predicted that many wells may have to be shut down due to weak demand.
Travel companies are suffering too. Airline easyJet was forced to ground all its planes, due to a slump in demand for flights, while cruise operator Cunard suspended sailings for another month.
Shopping centre operator Hammerson reported that two-thirds of its customers haven’t paid next quarter’s rent:
But stock markets have picked up, with Britain’s FTSE 100 ending 1% higher after a wobbly start.
Emerging economies face a “looming financial tsunami” from the coronavirus pandemic, and need urgent help from rich countries, says the United Nations:
Andrew Johnson, Money Expert at the UK’s Money and Pensions Service, says BrightHouse customers who are struggling to meet their repayments should contact the firm:
“Even though Brighthouse has gone into administration, customers should still keep up with their normal repayments unless a payment holiday has already been agreed.
At this particularly difficult time for many families, anyone who is going to struggle to make payments on time should contact the firm as soon as possible to see if they can offer any additional flexibility. Free debt advice could also help you get back on track – find support near you by using our debt advice locator.”
More guidance for Brighthouse customers is available at www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk/brighthouse-administration
Most European stock markets ended the day higher, although Spain was dragged back by heavy losses among its banks (after the ECB blocked eurozone banks from issuing dividends before October)
- UK FTSE 100: up 53 points or 1% at 5563
- German DAX: up 183 points or 1.9% at 9815
- French CAC: up 27 points or 0.6% at 4378
- Italian FTSE MIB: up 49 points or 0.3% at 16,872
- Spanish IBEX: down 118 points or 1.7% at 6659
After a late rally, Britain’s FTSE 100 share index has closed nearly 1% higher tonight.
The Footsie, which fell over 150 points at one stage today, has closed 53 points higher at 5563.
Publishing and educational company Pearson was the top riser, up 8%, followed by Rentokil (+6.6%).
Dr Gordon Fletcher, retail expert from the University of Salford Business School, points out that Carluccio’s and BrightHouse were already in trouble, before the coronavirus pushed them under today.
“Carluccio’s were already struggling and at risk before this started. Social distancing has really ensured that it was a quick ending. This closure also reveals the impact that the relatively recent death of the founder has had on the business’s organisational culture.
“Brighthouse’s closure reflects the impact of increased public scrutiny and dissatisfaction with the business model among its target customers. The closure of stores will be a challenge for its current customers who must continue to make their payments despite the shutdown.
UK manufacturing group Melrose have just issued a profits warning, due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business.
In a statement to the City, Melrose says:
Following a successful 2019, the Group traded in line with management expectations from January through to mid-March. From mid-March onwards a significant deterioration started to be seen and was experienced in the end markets that Melrose serves as a result of COVID-19.
Given the current uncertainty around future demand as governments carry out unprecedented actions in many countries, the Group is unable to provide a meaningful outlook at the current time, but is closely monitoring and adapting to all developments.
The firm has also decided not to pay the 2019 final dividend due to be paid in May 2020, and to keep any further dividends under review…
Shares in Melrose, which had been one of the biggest fallers all day, are now down 20% as trading ends.
Back in the markets, shares are embarking on a late rally.
Britain’s FTSE 100 has burst into positive territory for the first time today, up 28 points or 0.5%. European stocks are up too, following gains on Wall Street.
Investors are fluctuating between fretting about a global downturn, and hoping that the huge stimulus packages announced by central bankers and governments will mean a quick recovery later this year.
The collapse of restaurant chain Carluccio’s and rent-to-own retailer BrightHouse are a clear sign the government’s coronavirus lockdown is biting the high street, writes my colleague Sarah Butler:
Analysts believe a substantial number of restaurant, retail and leisure businesses will struggle to survive in the coming weeks. Mark Brumby, a hospitality and leisure analyst at Langton Capital, predicted that five or six firms could collapse this week alone. The coronavirus outbreak, he said, had “hit the industry like a brick”.
BrightHouse’s stores were also already closed under the government’s coronavirus control measures but administrators said the business would continue delivering smaller items to homes and, where possible, would continue servicing items already in people’s homes.
More here (including confirmation that BrightHouse aren’t released from their financial agreements):
In other retail news, the surge in supermarket panic buying may be on the wane.
Online bank Starling, which has 1.25 million UK account holders, said transactions in supermarkets peaked two weekends ago and had been falling since.
“Our data suggests that the panic buying seen in the UK’s supermarkets over recent weekends peaked two weeks ago on Saturday 14 March, with the number of transactions on that day up about 15% compared to pre-virus levels.
Over the weekend of 21-22 March transaction volumes fell back to levels seen before the crisis.”