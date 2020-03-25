BrightHouse Could be 2020’s Next Big Name Collapse

The slightly strange world of BrightHouse could be about to come to an end, as the rental/finance business is briefing an administrator and preparing to go full insolvent; risking 2,400 high street jobs.

Brighthouse operates a hire purchase system (“rent-to-own”) for everything from aspirational sofas to drum kits. The company says the problem, or this year’s biggest problem at least, is a leap in claims for compensation from its customers, with the business facing onerous expenses to settle ongoing mis-selling investigations currently in the hands of the Financial Conduct Authority. People were given things like drum kits at weekly prices they couldn’t afford, is about the sum of it.

The FCA also hurt its model with the introduction of a price cap on maximum repayment amounts last year too, limiting the total loan repayment value to just twice the value of the product offered. Shenanigans like that mean it’s unlikely to be missed. [Sky News]