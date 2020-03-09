BrightMove! Colourful ‘Notting Hill’ style homes are worth 20% more than plain properties

Trendy ‘Notting Hill’ style homes on streets with brightly-coloured houses can be worth an average of 20 per cent more than plain properties – but owners might have to put up with social media influencers outside.

Colourful homes have seen their prices surge against neighbouring roads, according to new analysis by property experts the HomeOwners Alliance.

The largest price difference was discovered on Ten Bell Lane in Norwich. Here, an average three-bedroom on the vibrant street is worth 65 per cent more than a similar house just a few streets away on Victoria Street.

Meanwhile, an average three-bedroom house on the colourful Priory Street in Lewes in East Sussex is worth 32 per cent more than a similar sized home on nearby Sun Street.

However residents living on colourful street across the country often complain at the presence of social media influencers and tourists taking pictures outside their homes.

The colourful houses of Notting Hill are being overrun by Instagram-lovers looking for their next picturesque setting to snap for social media, according to the people who live there.

First introduced to a global audience by Hugh Grant in his 1999 rom-com of the same name, the west London neighbourhood has long been a popular place with tourists.

Yet the garnered attraction has apparently become unbearable.

Women getting changed in the streets and photographers carefully placing branded products in shots in front of the multi-million pound homes has also been mocked on Twitter.

However, the colourful homes don’t seem to have quite the same appeal in towns where there is already a lot of character.

For example, in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, there is just a 12 per cent price difference between homes on the multi-coloured Main Street and the non-colourful nearby Rockfield Street.

Paula Higgins, Chief Executive of the HomeOwners Alliance told Real Homes: ‘The value of a property can be thousands of pounds more in a street where all homes are painted brightly.

‘Of course, we can’t all persuade our neighbours to redecorate their exterior walls in pink, green and orange, to boost our street’s value.

‘But it is worth bearing in mind the premium you will pay for a vibrant street. As little as a few metres away from a colourful road, there could be a huge saving to be made.’