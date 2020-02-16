Brighton’s coronavirus ‘superspreader’ is out of hospital

The Brighton coronavirus ‘super-spreader’ who accidentally infected 11 people staying in the same French ski chalet was released from hospital today after the NHS declared he is not contagious and ‘poses no risk to the public’.

Scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, has left the isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London after picking up the deadly disease at a Singapore business conference last month and inadvertently spreading it on his 6,736-mile journey home to Hove via the Alps.

The father-of-two gas sales executive has been reunited with his wife and two children in East Sussex, who have been in self-quarantine since he tested positive last week for the never-before-seen virus, which has today been called SARS-CoV-2 and has killed more than 1,100 people across the world.

He said today: ‘I’m happy to be home and feeling well. I want to give a big thank you to the NHS who have been great throughout and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who continues to be affected by the virus. It’s good to be back with my family.’

Mr Walsh decided to reveal his identity yesterday after inadvertently putting Brighton at the centre of Britain’s coronavirus crisis after five people on his ski holiday – including at least two doctors, one of whom has been named as Dr Catriona Greenwood – also tested positive.

Eleven schools in the Brighton area, including one attended by his two children, have been gripped by coronavirus with staff and pupils have been told to quarantine at home. A care home has also been sealed off to visitors and two GP surgeries were closed yesterday for deep cleaning – one of which has reopened.

In other developments to the outbreak today:

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, said: ‘I’m pleased to say that – following two negative tests for coronavirus, twenty-four hours apart – Mr Walsh has been discharged from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, having made a full recovery following his treatment.

‘Mr Walsh’s symptoms were mild and he is no longer contagious, and poses no risk to the public, he is keen to return to his normal life and spend time with his family out of the media spotlight.

‘I would like to thank the clinical team who treated Mr Walsh in hospital, as well as all the NHS staff who are working hard with other health organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus and treat the small numbers who have contracted the illness. Anyone with any health concerns should contact NHS 111.’

Today, his next-door neighbour of 15 years said the father-of-two is ‘feeling fine’ but feels concerned about how he will be perceived.

‘I’ve spoken to his wife Cathy directly and to Steve by email and they are absolutely terrified of being made scapegoats for all this which would be totally unfair,’ Ian Henshall, a 59-year-old author, told The Mirror.

‘He acted as quickly as he possibly could as soon as he got ill. They are a lovely family. He is feeling fine now and Cathy is hoping he will be able to leave isolation and come home soon.

‘They are just obviously very concerned about being made scapegoats in all this.’

It came as two teachers at the school Mr Walsh’s two children usually attend were put into ‘self isolation’ in case they had picked up the virus, as health authorities try to trace hundreds of people he and other Britons have come into contact with since returning from Asia.

Following the Singapore conference, Mr Walsh accidentally infected at least 11 other Britons on his 6,736-mile journey home to Hove via a ski holiday with friends in the Alps.

He claimed he is feeling well again and said in a statement from quarantine: ‘I would like to thank the NHS for their help and care – whilst I have fully recovered, my thoughts are with others who have contracted coronavirus.’

Mr Walsh, who is assistant cub scout leader at the 3rd Hove St Leonards Scout Group where the children know him as Shere Khan, decided to reveal his identity as the ‘super-spreader’ to MailOnline yesterday.

The spread of the disease has sparked panic in the south coast city, where residents have accused public health officials of ‘losing control’ by ‘intentionally hiding’ information about Mr Walsh including his identity and exact movements since he came home on January 28.

Mr Walsh lives with his wife Catherine and contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organised by Servomex, a British gas analytics company he works for, more than two weeks ago.

He then travelled to Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, for a ski break to stay with friends Bob and Catriona Saynor, who own the chalet where 11 people were exposed to the virus. They are both believed to have coronavirus and so has their nine-year-old son.

Mr Walsh then flew from Geneva to London on an easyJet plane with 100-plus passengers and crew before going to his local pub, The Grenadier in Hove.

He then called NHS 111 with concerns about coronavirus and was advised to go to Royal Sussex County Hospital Brighton, for testing, before being moved to a specialist unit in London.

Describing the chain of events that led to his diagnosis on February 6, Mr Walsh revealed he was allowed to drive himself home after being tested for coronavirus.

He said: ‘As soon as I knew I had been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus I contacted my GP, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

‘I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed. When the diagnosis was confirmed I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves.

‘I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support during recent weeks and I ask the media to respect our privacy’.

Mr Walsh was the first Briton to fall ill on home soil – but the UK’s third case after two Chinese tourists tested positive while staying in a budget hotel in York.

Britain’s fourth case is believed to be Dr Catriona Saynor, who owns the chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie where the super-spreader stayed, but flew back to the UK for her work as a locum GP before testing positive last week.

Four more friends from Brighton on the same ski holiday – including at least one more GP – returned home before testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

And five more Britons who shared a ski chalet with Mr Walsh, including Dr Saynor’s husband Bob and their nine-year-old son, are in hospital in France. Another expat also infected with the virus fell ill after returning home to Majorca, taking the number of cases linked to Mr Walsh to 11.

A Servomex spokesman said yesterday: ‘We are very pleased that Steve Walsh has made a full recovery. We continue to provide support to him and his family. We are working with Public Health authorities to ensure the welfare of our staff and communities and wish anyone with the virus a quick and full recovery.’

The cub scout leader did not spend any time with his group in Hove since returning from Singapore.

A Scouting Association spokesman said yesterday: ‘We are aware that Steve Walsh from the Brighton area who volunteers with the Scout Movement is suffering from coronavirus. He contracted the virus while out of the UK. This volunteer has not been to any Scout meetings since his return to the UK. We wish Steve well and hope he recovers soon’.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, praised Mr Walsh yesterday.

He said: ‘This patient did the right thing when they had concerns about coronavirus by calling NHS 111 for advice. After a telephone assessment, they were advised to make their way to Royal Sussex County Hospital Brighton, for testing. Following a pre-arranged plan with the NHS they drove themselves to the hospital, were tested in isolation and away from public areas of the hospital and returned home in isolation in their own car.

‘Any travellers from China and the other specified countries who have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath advised to follow the example of this patient and call NHS 111 for advice.’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the Commons yesterday afternoon that ‘a capital facility’ was being launched immediately ‘to support any urgent works the NHS needs for the coronavirus response, such as the creation of further isolation areas and other necessary facilities.’

He added: ‘As I said last week, dealing with this disease is a marathon not a sprint. The situation will get worse before it gets better. We will be guided by the science. Be in no doubt, we will do everything that is effective to tackle this virus and keep people safe’.

Public Health England says it has successfully tracked down all the patients, staff and visitors who came into contact with the doctors, one of whom worked two shifts at A&E at Worthing Hospital last week, and told them to stay at home if they start to feel ill.

But officials have been accused of keeping ‘secrets’ from the public, prompting calls from leading scientists to release more details about the cases.

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, said: ‘Patient confidentiality is important but we may now be at the point where the public’s need to know more information is greater.

‘It would be helpful to know if he got a taxi straight home or got a bus and stopped off at the supermarket. Letting the public know this timeline will reassure many that they are not at risk.’

Lack of communication about the virus spreading has become a contentious issue in Brighton, which has been the epicentre of all but two of the UK’s confirmed infections.

An unnamed doctor who works in Worthing A&E said that NHS bosses had not told staff that one of their colleagues had been diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2.

She said: ‘I had to go into work this morning knowing someone in A&E had tested positive for coronavirus yet we had been told nothing.

‘The first we heard about it was when we read it in the local newspaper. I was shocked and when I checked with colleagues I found they hadn’t been told either but were expected to turn up for work as normal.

‘But what really angered me was managers knew about this and while they are telling everyone else about it only the people who were on duty at the time had been informed.

‘I think, given the seriousness of the outbreak, the very least they could do is tell staff who are working under that threat. Staff are furious.’

Servomex yesterday released details of Mr Walsh’s movements before he fell ill – but Public Health England has refused to reveal where he went in Brighton.

Patcham Nursing Home in the north of the city has closed its doors to visitors as a ‘precaution’ after the nearby County Oak Medical Centre was sealed off and cleaned by a team in hazmat suits after a member of medical staff tested positive for the killer virus.

A relative of a Patcham resident tried to pop in to the care home yesterday but was told by bosses it was ‘off limits’ and told Brighton and Hove News: ‘They said the reasoning behind the closing was because the doctor, who was tested positive for coronavirus, visited’.

A number of schools around East Sussex are on high alert for cases, with some revealing pupils, parents or staff are in isolation over fears they might have the virus.

Affected are Portslade Aldridge Community Academy, Bevendean Primary School, Hangleton Primary School, Vardean School, Balfour Primary School, Cottesmore St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Carden Primary School and Ocklynge School and Ratton School in Eastbourne.

A pupil at Portslade has been tested for the virus and confirmed negative, the school’s headteacher announced today.

Today it was claimed that a taxi driver in Brighton has reportedly been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient, while an NHS A&E doctor in Worthing was today confirmed as being one of the eight Britons struck down by the killer infection.

The unidentified taxi driver is believed to be among dozens of people health officials have frantically tracked down after six people in Brighton were diagnosed with the virus.

He is not thought to have come into contact with ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh or Dr Catriona Greenwood – the only two patients named so far – but one of the four other cases in the seaside city.

No details have yet emerged of the taxi driver who is said to be in self-imposed quarantine at home after meeting one of the confirmed coronavirus patients.

It is not known when the meeting occurred or how many other passengers he transported before realising what had happened. At least half a dozen local taxi companies contacted by MailOnline said they did not know who the driver was.

Professor Samer Bagaeen, a leading figure on Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health board, yesterday said PHE, the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Brighton and Hove City Council have lost control of the situation by keeping residents ill-informed.

He said: ‘I think they have not been straight with everyone from the start and have intentionally hid the implications of the infections. We don’t know who in the city has been exposed and where.

‘We should have been informed since day one. You have people who are ‘self isolating’ but could still be going to the shops.

‘And the council has told us councillors that we must not speak to journalists. The problem is that nobody is stepping into a leadership role and everyone is passing the buck.’

Tracking down the patients the doctors has been made a priority because the virus is known to be particularly dangerous for those with pre-existing health conditions.

NHS sources stressed a maximum of 15 patients had come into contact with them since their return from the French chalet. They have all now been tracked down.

At least one of the infected doctors is thought to have practised at the County Oak Medical Centre on Carden Hill. It was shut down yesterday for a deep clean. It re-opened today.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday outside County Oak Medical Centre where she is a patient, a 43-year-old mother-of-four from Brighton said: ‘I was here on the 3rd and the 5th and they will not tell me the risk even though I am immunosuppressed with lupus.’

She said she has called 111 several times but was told ‘the risk isn’t known’ and to stay in for 14 days if she feels at risk.

‘Nobody knows anything. It’s a farce. Everybody is worried about it. No-one can protect themselves and we can’t protect the public. I am going to ring 111 and [Public] Health England until I get some answers.’

They have told dozens of people in Brighton and East Sussex to go into quarantine and they are sending them texts every morning asking them to reply ‘yes’ or ‘no’ if they have symptoms.

Five staff at the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to ‘self-isolate’ after the super-spreader spent two hours there on February 1.

One bar worker was told they needed to be within two metres of an infected person for longer than 20 minutes to have any risk of picking up the infection.

Speaking anonymously to MailOnline, he said: ‘I am worried in case I could potentially infect someone. I have to stay in my room until the 15th – and am only allowed out to use the bathroom and kitchen. Public Health England are messaging me every morning and ask if I have symptoms. The text just states that if I’m feeling any symptoms – a cough or a fever or loss of breath – to text “yes or no”.’

The worker, who lives in a shared house, hasn’t seen his family since he was told to go into isolation – they are bringing him food while he can’t leave the house but have to leave it on the doorstep.

He said: ‘I got my parents to grab me some shopping and leave it outside the house and I left the money outside for them.

‘I’ve been told you need to be in a two metre radius for longer than 20 minutes to have a low risk chance of infection. So as long as I self-isolate from now, even if I do have it, I shouldn’t pass it on. I was tested yesterday I’m awaiting my results either today or tomorrow’.

He added: ‘It was my boss who called me but he is a very good chap, he treats me and the other staff well. It’s just such a shame this has happened at our wonderful pub. I haven’t been given the identity of the man – and I don’t know if I served him’.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director of PHE, said: ‘Two of these new cases are healthcare workers and as soon as they were identified, we advised them to self-isolate in order to keep patient contact to a minimum.

‘We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other healthcare workers who may have come into close contact, and at this stage we believe this to be a relatively small number.’

The fact that this super-spreader passed the disease to 11 Britons –five of whom returned to the UK and may have infected others themselves – has concerned scientists. ‘

Last week Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said patients tended to spread the disease to only two or three people.

The French chalet has been pinpointed as the centre of this outbreak. It is owned by Miss Greenwood, one of the potentially infected GPs, and her husband Bob Saynor, 48, an environmental consultant.

Mr Saynor is being treated for the virus in France with his nine-year-old son and five other Britons.

A British father of two who also stayed at the chalet is in hospital in Majorca.

The 13 Britons to have contracted the virus include Alan Steele who fell ill on his honeymoon aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan.

Two Chinese nationals are being treated in Newcastle after testing positive for the virus in York.

Brighton pharmacists have sold out of hand sanitisers and face masks.