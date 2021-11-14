Brighton’s mayor, Graham Potter, shows his class by sleeping rough for a homeless charity.

Brighton’s mayor, Graham Potter, shows his class by sleeping on the street for a homeless charity.

While some managers use the international break to unwind and detox from the game, Brighton manager Graham Potter decided to use it to raise awareness about homelessness.

Since his arrival on the south coast in 2019, Potter has made an impact in the Premier League.

For some rival fans, the former Swansea City manager’s high-pressing, attacking tactics, and rotating formations have become a guilty pleasure.

Off the field, however, the 46-year-old has made headlines for his volunteer work with local charities in Brighton.

The Englishman, Billy Reid, his assistant manager, and Bruno Saltor, the first-team coach, slept rough on Friday night to raise money for a local charity.

“We had an easy version of sleeping rough,” Potter said of his night on the streets, “but it still gave us an insight into the challenges the homeless community faces on a daily and nightly basis.”

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to suffer in this way, not knowing what the future holds or where the next meal might come from after only one night on the streets.”

” he says.

Potter took part in The Big Sleep Out (Bennett Dean/BHAFC)

Off the Fence is a charity dedicated to reducing homelessness in Hove and ensuring the safety of those who are homeless during the winter months.

“There’s а ridiculous stigma attached (to homelessness),” Potter continued.

These are some of our society’s most vulnerable citizens, and we need to help them.

“Many are suffering from illness and poor health, and seeing people living on our streets in 2021 is heartbreaking.”

The mayor of Brighton has urged residents to help the homeless in any way they can (Photo: BHAFCBennett Dean).

“There are some amazing charities all over the UK, including here in Brighton and Hove, that do amazing work.”

“It’s becoming more difficult for those organizations, and as we approach the dead of winter, when the nights will…

