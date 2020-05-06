Brilliant colourised photos show the Allies advancing into Germany ahead of the Nazis’ surrender

This Friday marks the 75th anniversary of May 8 1945, also known as Victory in Europe Day. VE Day marks the end of Second World War that had ravaged Europe for almost six years, claiming an estimated 75 million lives on both sides of the conflict by the time it finally came to an end.

Ahead of the historic day, colourised archived images of the Allied liberation of Germany from the Nazis in the run-up to the end of World War Two have been released.

The remarkable archived images show Allied troops making their way through a devastated Germany that saw months of warfare, that ultimately led to Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender being accepted by the Allies on May 8 1945.

The surrender came shortly after the suicide of Nazi Germany’s leader, Adolf Hitler, on April 30 1945 in his Berlin bunker, as Allied forces closed in on him during the Battle of Berlin that took place from April 16 1945 to May 2 1945.

Germany’s surrender was authorised by Hitler’s successor, President Karl Dönitz, who headed up the short-lived German government in the days leading-up to and after Germany’s surrender. During this time, Dönitz aimed to save as many Germans as possible from being captured or killed by advancing Soviet forces.

His plan was partially successful as millions of German solders surrendered to Allied forces, and therefore managed to escape Soviet capture.

The ‘act of military surrender’ document was first signed at around 2.a.m on May 7 at the headquarters of the Allied forces (Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force, or SHAEF) in the Netherlands, after which a final version was signed the following day with Soviet Leader Josef Stalin, marking VE Day.

On the day, huge celebrations were seen, particularly in The United Kingdom and The United States of America. More than one million people took to the streets of Great Britain, with crowds massing in Trafalgar Square and up The Mall, all the way to Buckingham Palace.

In London, Winston Churchill gave a speech celebrating the end of the war in Europe, but also reminded people that the war against Japan was still being fought.

Amid the celebrations, many people mourned the deaths of their loved ones who had died fighting overseas. An estimated 16 million Allied military personnel died around the world in the war, with a further 45 million civilians. The Germans saw around 8 million military deaths and 4 million civilian deaths, meaning that for many, VE day was also the mark of a somber occasion as people remembered those who were lost.

These archived photos released ahead of VE Day’s 75th show the devastation caused by the war as Nazi forces continued fighting long after Germany’s surrender to the Allied forces had become inevitable.