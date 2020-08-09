Bring in Andrew’s Law in memory of brave loved ones we lost too, say families of heroes killed in the line of duty

FAMILIES who have lost 999 heroes in the line of duty have backed the campaign by PC Andrew Harper’s widow for stiffer sentences.

Lissie, 29, is calling for a new ‘Andrew’s Law’, which would see mandatory life terms for anyone who kills an emergency worker.

And a string of other families left grieving when their police officer loved ones were killed are now backing her demands.

PC David Rathband took his own life when he was struck down by depression after being left blind by shotgun-wielding Raoul Moat.

The Northumbria officer launched his own charity to help 999 heroes before he died — and the fund is fully backing Andrew’s Law.

Blue Lamp Foundation PR director Sharron Ashurst said: “Our hearts go out to Lissie, Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues who are struggling to come to terms with this tragedy.

“There are too many of our emergency services heroes being injured on duty and, very sadly, also those who lose their lives or face life changing injuries while doing their job to protect us.

“As a charity, we know firsthand how devastating this is.

“These brave men and women run to danger when we might run away, so we very much welcome the call for tougher prison sentences and any move that gives more protection to our emergency services heroes.”

The mother of PC Alison Armitage, killed by a teenage car thief in Oldham, Greater Manchester in 2001, also backed the campaign.

Lillian, 73, of York, said: “I wholeheartedly support the idea that anyone who kills a police officer should be sent down for life.

“It broke my heart to read about PC Harper’s death. It was so similar to what happened to Alison.

“My daughter’s killer served just five years in prison for taking her life and the sentences handed to Andrew’s killers are just as lenient.

“It has been almost 20 years since we lost Alison and in two decades nothing has changed.

“They should get life. It’s not manslaughter — it’s murder in my eyes. I really hope Andrew’s Law gets implemented. It’s the change society needs and has been far too long coming.”

Those connected to a brave bobby shot dead when he intervened in a neighbourhood dispute is also supporting Lissie’s crusade.

PC Ian Dibell, 41, died in Clacton, Essex, in 2012 and later became the first cop to receive the George Medal in more than two decades as a recognition of his bravery.

His partner Louise Lilley, 48, a retired Community Support officer, said: “I know exactly what Lissie is going through. I want to give her my love, I was thinking of her.

“Anyone who takes a life should get life, especially if it concerns an emergency service worker.

“If there was to be mandatory longer sentences brought in for killing a police officer I believe that would be a good thing.

“When it comes to the taking of a life, all lives matter, whether it be police, ambulance or coastguards. They all put their lives at risk.”

Louise called for greater support for officers as they face increased violence and scrutiny.

She said: “They need all the assistance they can get from everybody. Tougher sentences would be good.”

Speaking of PC Dibell’s death, she added: “It’s something that will never go away. It will always be with me.”

The wife of PC Ian Broadhurst, who was gunned down by former US marine David Bieber in Leeds in 2003, is also backing Lissie.

Eilisa Broadhurst, 41, said: “I fully support this campaign. The sentences that Andrew’s killers received were a slap in the face for his family.

“I know from bitter experience what they are going through.

“It is bad enough to lose a loved one but to then also suffer the punishment of seeing the killer escape with a lenient sentence is too much. I really hope the campaign succeeds.”

PC Harper, 28, a traffic officer for Thames Valley Police, was killed in Sulhamstead, Berks, as he tried to stop thieves fleeing after they stole a £10,000 quad bike in August last year.

The officer died just a month after marrying Lissie when he was caught in a crane strap dangling from the back of a Seat Toledo as it was driven at speed. He was dragged for more than a mile.

Driver Henry Long, 19, of Mortimer, Berks, was sentenced to 16 years, while Jessie Cole, of nearby Aldermaston, and Albert Bowers, of Mortimer, both 18, were handed 13-year terms, meaning they will be free before they are 30.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has 28 days from sentencing on July 31 to review the Old Bailey jail terms amid claims they were not harsh enough.

The three illiterate burglars were cleared of murder, which would have carried an automatic life sentence.

Lissie was devastated and launched her campaign to ensure no other grieving widow should have to suffer such a snub at the hands of the justice system.

She said: “I pledge to my late husband to never stop until I have made the difference that this country clearly needs.

“These men, who showed no remorse, no guilt or sorrow for taking away such an innocent and heroic life, will find themselves able to live out the rest of their lives free and able to commit more crimes and continue to put people in danger when they are released in a very small number of years.”

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, backed the campaign.

He said: “We fully support Lissie. The killing of a police officer should see those responsible face the rest of their lives in prison.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “PC Harper was a hero who epitomised the bravery and sacrifice that make our police the best in the world.

“His life was cruelly cut short and his incredible bravery and extraordinary sacrifice will not be forgotten.

“The sentences of those convicted of killing him have been referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing Scheme.”

