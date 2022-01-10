‘Bring your own booze!’: An email sent to Downing Street staff’shows Number 10 partying’ during the lockdown.

An email was reportedly sent to over 100 employees at Number 10 inviting them to a Downing Street evening picnic on May 20, 2020.

A leaked email appears to confirm that Downing Street staff were invited to a drinks party in the Number 10 garden during England’s first national lockdown to “make the most of the lovely weather.”

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Number 10 employees on May 20, 2020, inviting them to an event in Downing Street, according to ITV News.

The Prime Minister’s advisers, speechwriters, and door staff are believed to have been among the recipients.

On the evening of May 20, around 40 staff members, including the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, gathered in the Number 10 garden for an evening picnic.

“After what has been an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” according to a leaked email invitation published by ITV News.

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m., and bring your own alcohol!”

The email appears to be proof of a lockdown party in Number 10 during the first national lockdown, when the rest of the country was prohibited from meeting more than one other person outside.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former top aide, first made allegations of a party on May 20 in a blog last week.

It comes after allegations that staff gathered in the Downing Street garden five days prior to the event, on May 15, 2020.

Last month, a photograph of Mr Johnson and his wife sitting on the Number 10 terrace with staff including Mr Reynolds sharing a bottle of wine and cheese surfaced.

Downing Street denied that the gathering was a party, insisting that it was a work meeting.

An internal investigation is currently underway into a series of events surrounding Downing Street, which were sparked by controversy over an alleged “Christmas party” that occurred on December 19, 2020 in Downing Street.

Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s former spokesperson, was forced to resign last month after video of her and other Number officials surfaced.

