Brisbane artist Visaya Hoffie loses legs after being run over by seven carriages of New York train

An Australian artist has lost her legs after she was run over by seven carriages of a New York City subway train.

Visaya Hoffie was visiting a friend from Brisbane who was studying in the US when she was run over by a train after tripping onto the subway tracks at 14th Street station about 4am on January 11.

The 23-year-old lay unconscious on the tracks for about 20 minutes before her life was saved by her bright pink top.

She avoided being struck again by a second oncoming train when the driver caught sight of her bright clothing and slammed on the brakes.

Visaya suffered multiple head wounds, a C2 vertebral fracture, a sheared vertebral artery, a skull depression and associated cuts and wounds as well as having both her lower legs amputated.

Despite all the injuries, she does not show any evidence of brain damage and is off life support.

Her mother Pat Hoffie is at her bedside in New York.

‘It’s difficult at the moment,’ Mrs Hoffie told The Courier Mail from beside her daughter.

‘But we are in the best possible medical home but we just have to put our heads together and work through it.

‘We’re in the middle of a very trying time.’

In a heartfelt Facebook post Mrs Hoffie shared a photo of her daughter taken just moments before the horrific incident in her pink sweater.

‘This image of her [Visaya] was taken hours before the accident,’ she wrote.

‘The bright pink colour of her top is what alerted the engine driver of the second train to the fact that someone was lying across the track.

‘When the first train had rolled across her unconscious body twenty minutes earlier, her black puffy jacket and black jeans had made her invisible to the driver.

‘In the words of the investigating police, “it’s a miracle she survived.” Please pray that she continues to survive and to heal and to come home.’

On Wednesday, Visaya underwent further ‘corrective amputation’ on her left leg and is taking aspirin to avoid the risk of blood clotting.

She is also constantly being monitored for a pseudoaneurysm in the femoral artery leading into her brain by the neck brace she will have to wear for several months.

Since the traumatic incident, the stitches in Visaya’s face have been removed but the staples in her skull are expected to remain for ‘some time’.

As she remains in hospital, Visaya is being checked up on by doctors and nurses every half-hour.

Visaya’s work was showcased at the Queensland College of Fine Art’s graduates collection in 2016, under the name Visaya Bose.

Her mother Pat and late father Santiage Bose were both well-known in Brisbane’s art scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed in a statement they were providing consular assistance to an Australian woman in the United States.

‘Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment,’ the statement said.