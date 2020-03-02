Brisbane in ‘box seat’ for NRL expansion

Momentum is building for a second team in Brisbane from 2023 after NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the city was in the box seat for a franchise and a decision needed to be made by the end of this year.

At least four candidates are queuing up to create a local rivalry with Brisbane’s Broncos and Greenberg said a study into expansion will provide greater clarity as soon as the middle of this year.

“It’s an absolute rugby league town; we’ve seen that particularly in the last five years, the strength of the game here both in participation and ratings has been phenomenal,” he said on Monday.