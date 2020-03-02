Infosurhoy

Brisbane in ‘box seat’ for NRL expansion

0
By on News

Momentum is building for a second team in Brisbane from 2023 after NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the city was in the box seat for a franchise and a decision needed to be made by the end of this year.

At least four candidates are queuing up to create a local rivalry with Brisbane’s Broncos and Greenberg said a study into expansion will provide greater clarity as soon as the middle of this year.

“It’s an absolute rugby league town; we’ve seen that particularly in the last five years, the strength of the game here both in participation and ratings has been phenomenal,” he said on Monday.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply