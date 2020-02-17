Brisbane Louis Vuitton store destroyed after ram raid robbery

Police are on the hunt for two men after they rammed a stolen white BMW into a Louis Vuitton store in Brisbane on Thursday.

Witnesses claim they saw the luxury vehicle mount the footpath and repeatedly reverse into the store’s glass window before piling luxury goods into the boot at about 4.30am on Thursday morning.

The men then made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of designer handbags.

The getaway car was found abandoned and burnt out about a 30-minute drive from the CBD.

Police are still yet to determine the dollar value and how many items were stolen.

Investigations continue and police are urging drivers in the area with dash cam footage to come forward.