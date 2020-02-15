Brisbane mum Mersina Axiom was killed in a Redland Bay crash when a sedan smashed into her car 

A mother of three was killed in a horror crash when an out-of-control sedan smashed into her miniwan.

Mersina Axiom, 36, was driving alone along Serpentine Creek Road in Redland Bay, 40 minutes south east of Brisbane, when she was involved in a fatal crash at 11pm on Friday.

On the other side of the road, a Subaru sedan bumped into the back of a ute and then veered into oncoming traffic, according to Queensland Police.

Unable to avoid the oncoming sedan, Mrs Axiom, a tupperware sales manager, crashed into it and died.

She leaves behind her husband Anthony Axiom and their three children.

Shocking pictures from the crash show that Mrs Axiom’s minivan was severely damaged and flipped on its side while the sedan was also torn apart.

Mrs Axiom died at the scene but the other people involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mrs Axiom’s sister Cat Michalakellis has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Axiom family to cover the funeral and the cost of living without their mother.

‘It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful, strong, passionate sister after a horrific car accident took her life late last night,’ Ms Michalakellis wrote on the page.

‘Mersina was a loving mother, a daughter, a sister, an Aunty, wife and to so many people she meant the world.

‘Mersina was loved by many and she always did what she could to help those less fortunate than herself.’

Mrs Axiom’s friend Sienna Kinnear also wrote a tribute to her on Facebook after hearing the sad news.

‘My heart is heavy tonight with the loss of an absolutely gorgeous soul taken far far too soon! I’m still in utter shock,’ she wrote.

‘Things like this don’t happen to people like Mersina – or shouldn’t anyway! Mersina was simply a lovely, generous and bubbly lady lady who would give you the shirt off her back if needed.’

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating what caused the crash and is appealing for anyone travelling in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.