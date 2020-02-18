Brisbane student offers to pay someone $20 to kill a large cockroach stopping him from getting food

A terrified student has offered to pay someone to kill an ‘abnormally large’ cockroach in his kitchen.

Bhargav Chavda, 24, from Brisbane arrived home about 10pm on Monday and went to grab some food from his fridge when he spotted the cockroach.

‘I went to the kitchen to grab my food and I see something flying front of me to the side and to the back, and I realised it was a cockroach,’ the business student told Daily Mail Australia.

After a tiring day at work, Mr Chavda didn’t want to deal with the situation and took to Gumtree offering money in return for someone to kill the cockroach.

‘Need Roach dead right now asap,’ he wrote in the ad.

‘Will pay $20 cash for the task.

‘Location somewhere in the open in living room/kitchen.

‘Bring spray etc if needed, I only have thongs, cloth, broom.

‘Please respond asap, hungry af.’

Despite the late hour, Mr Chavda received several responses but none were from somebody who wanted to kill the insect.

‘Unfortunately I don’t know what is wrong with the world,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘People are responding “this is funny” or “you just made my day”.’

Mr Chavda finally got the courage to go back into the kitchen and grab some food and then heard the cockroach fly back into the kitchen.

‘I would have even paid $10 for someone to get me my food,’ he laughed.

He finally went to bed and was relieved to say he hasn’t spotted the cockroach at all on Tuesday but is ready if it shows up again.