Bristol-Myers’ victory in the US patent case against Gilead rose to $ 1.2 billion

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – A federal judge increased the damage Gilead Sciences Inc Bristol-Myers Squibb Co had to pay in a patent infringement proceeding for cancer treatment technologies to $ 1.2 billion.

The ruling was issued against Gilead’s Kite Pharma unit for “counterclaims for non-injury and invalidity” according to a ruling by the US District Judge Philip Gutierrez.

The new $ 1.2 billion includes $ 778 million awarded by a federal jury in December, plus increased damages of $ 389 million and prejudice interest for the jury’s judgment of 32, The judge said in his decision, $ 8 million.

A Los Angeles jury awarded damages in December after finding that Yescarta, a treatment sold by Kite Pharma, infringed a patent licensed only from the Bristol-Myers Juno Therapeutics division.

The patent in question, which Juno licenses from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, relates to CAR T cell immunotherapy for cancer.

In CAR-T therapy, T cells are removed from a patient’s immune system so that cancer cells can be better identified, attacked and re-infused into the patient.

Gilead claimed that Bristol-Myers is not entitled to compensation and intends to appeal the decision.

“We are also firmly convinced that the judgment is legally unsustainable and will be reversed,” Gilead said in a statement emailed Thursday.

“We look forward to addressing these issues through the appointment process,” he added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Christopher Cushing)