Brit crowned international champion in ‘world’s best mullet’ competition

Love it or hate it, the iconic hairstyle is the pride of Britain this week as a Devon-based graphic designer has walked off with an international trophy

Britain has a new sporting hero. But Rob Ayton isn’t a footballer or Formula 1 driver. He’s the winner of an international mullet competition.

Graphic designer Rob, 31, has perfected the “business in the front, party in the back” haircut that has been dominated by German and Australian competitors for years.

He only had the style cut in for a laugh, he says, but over the years the style began to grow on him and over time it has become part of him. He groomed it and gardened his controversial cut until it became officially the greatest mullet on Earth.

Rob, from Bideford in Devon, said: “I was coming out here for a skateboarding competition and it just happened to time with me being out here for that so I could go out to Kurri Kurri and see the mullet-fest itself.

“There was eight of us from all over the globe, it was good fun…a good laugh.

“Three years ago I came over to Australia got a mullet haircut, chopped it up in irony really.”

“I’ve never been a fan of the mullet or the rats tail,” Rob says, “but I have to say I do like the mullet now so my point of view has changed dramatically.

“It genuinely feels like it’s been a religious ceremony for me, Australia – you’ve been amazing.”

Rob said that his hair is currently down to his shoulder blades, and growing a good mullet takes: “Time and patience, and being able to handle a s**t ton of negative feedback.”

Mulletfest is an annual event that honours the best Mullet cuts in various styles and categories, including, among others, everyday, grubby, vintage, and extreme.

Their website states: “All competition entrants are judged on their haircut, overall presentation and stage presence.”

Rob says that his party piece is unscrew the top off a bottle of water using his mullet alone.

It’s not an Olympic event yet, but we live in hope.