Brit tourists to France and Netherlands will have to quarantine for two weeks on return

British tourists to France and five other countries will have to quarantine for two weeks on their return to the UK.

The new rules for holidaymakers come into effect at 4am on Saturday and will likely triggering a mad dash home in an effort to avoid the measures.

The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba have also be added to the list of countries deemed unsafe.

France – the UK’s second most popular holiday destination – was taken off the ‘safe’ list due to a rise in coronavirus infection rates.

There is estimated to be roughly 500,000 Brits currently in France.

Between August 6 – 12, new cases in France rose to 18.1 per 100,000, up from 13.1 for the previous seven days.

The move came after Boris Johnson said ministers would be “absolutely ruthless” in deciding on whether to impose the self-isolation requirement.

The Department for Transport said in a statement: “The Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England have indicated a significant change in Covid-19 risk in all six destinations, leading to ministers removing these from the current list of travel corridors.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

There has been a consistent increase in newly reported cases in the Netherlands over the past four weeks, with a 52% increase in newly reported cases between August 7 and 13.

Over the past week, there has been a 273% increase in newly reported cases in Turks & Caicos and 1,106% increase in newly reported cases in Aruba.

Malta has had a 105% increase in newly reported cases over the past week.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “While we support evidence based measures at the border, it’s vital that the Government has a joined-up strategy, and recognises the impact of this on travel-related businesses.

“It is vital that a sector-specific deal is put in place urgently.

“That the Government has still not put in place an effective track, trace and isolate system has made matters far worse and made it more likely that we are reliant on the blunt tool of 14-day quarantine.

“The Government should publish all of the scientific evidence its decisions are based on and details of any work being done to reduce the time needed to isolate through increased testing and other measures.”

Which? travel editor Rory Boland said: “It’s understandable that the Government wants to restrict travel to these countries at this time, but the burden of this decision disproportionally falls on holidaymakers, thousands of whom are likely to be left significantly out of pocket because their airline will refuse to refund them.

“Unlike tour operators, airlines now routinely ignore FCO travel warnings and refuse refunds because, they argue, the flight is still operating.

“Some major airlines, like Ryanair, won’t even allow customers to rebook without charging a hefty fee.

“The Government wants us to act responsibly and not travel to countries with an FCO warning, but it needs to make it clear to airlines that they too need to act responsibly and not ignore government travel advice in an effort to pocket customer cash.”

The Foreign Office has also advised against all non-essential travel to France.

Ministers and officials had been under mounting pressure to strip France from the list of countries deemed safe enough for British travellers to visit without having to quarantine on their return.

Before the announcement was made, Mr Johnson said: “We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners.

“I think everybody understands that.”

It comes just weeks after the UK government took Spain off the ‘safe’ list of countries Brits could travel to without the need to quarantine.

The sudden change left holiday plans for 600,000 Brits in Spain in chaos with many cutting short their trips and flying home to try and avoid self isolation.

Following Spain being removed the government issued a grim warning to holiday Brits saying they couldn’t guarantee more countries wouldn’t be taken off the quarantine-free travel list.

In an interview with Sky’s Sophie Ridge Mr Raab said: “As we found with Spain we can’t give a guarantee.

“All we can say is we’ve got this joint bio-security centre – you can see we monitor the risk in real-time.

“We take decisive, swift action and so there is an element of uncertainty this summer to people who go abroad and that’s why our advice is to follow the Foreign Office travel advice which will also link in with the quarantine principle, look very carefully at doing that.”