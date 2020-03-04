Brit woman ‘eaten alive by pack of stray dogs’ she was looking after

Anne Johnson, 61, was found dead at a shelter in the Red Sea city of Dahab in Egypt on Friday afternoon – after reportedly being bitted on the face, neck, arms and legs

A Brit woman working in an animal shelter was mauled to death by a pack of dogs she was taking care of, police claim.

Anne Johnson, 61, was found dead at the shelter in the Red Sea city of Dahab in Egypt on Friday afternoon.

The beasts reportedly bit Anne on the face, neck, arms and legs as she tried to feed them – and she was found dead lying next to a bag of food with lacerations to her neck.

Her remains have been sent for forensic examination and an official cause of death has not been given.

Anne – known by her friends as Janet and believed to have grown up in Macclesfield – lived in Egypt for 16 years and worked to save abandoned animals.

A friend told MailOnline that she was not attacked, and claimed she fell unconscious while attempting to feed the animals.

They believe cops are using her death to shut down the animal shelter, which is reportedly unpopular with locals.

Locals are said to be fearful that the stray dogs will now start making their way into nearby villages in search of food if the shelter is unable to care for them.

The friend told the newspaper: “Authorities have tried shutting her down for years, they’re obviously using this to push for the shelter to be shut down.

“We are very concerned for the animals. She dedicated her life to the dogs. This is not what she would have wanted.”

A message posted to Facebook Group Janet’s Wadi – Support The Street Dogs of Dahab – which was set up to support the animal carer – read: “Janet spent her life saving neglected and suffering animals of Dahab and fought for them when they had no one else.

“Janet will forever be in our hearts, she helped so many. She will be greatly missed and will be remembered for her passion, dedication and big heart.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences firstly to all her fur babies whom she saved and tried tirelessly to find a better future and to get them more help, to her friends and family.

“The rescue world has lost a very special person today. May you rest in peace.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Egypt and are in contact with the Egyptian authorities.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”