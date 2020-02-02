Britain advises against all but essential travel to…

LONDON, Jan 22 – Britain is advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan in China after the outbreak of a new flu-like virus in the city, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

“In light of the latest medical information, including reports of some person-to-person transmission, and the Chinese authorities’ own advice, we are now advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan,” a statement said. Deaths from the previously unknown coronavirus strain rose to 17 on Wednesday.

