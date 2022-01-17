Britain appears to be on track to be the first country to emerge from the nightmare of Covid – our boosters worked wonders.

Britain appears to be on track to emerge from the Covid nightmare first – our boosters worked wonders.

We may be tempting fate, but Britain appears to be on track to emerge from the long-running Covid nightmare first — and quickly.

The Omicron wave, which we all feared at first, turned out to be much milder than expected, crowding out the deadlier Delta and possibly giving us some immunity against it as well.

The number of reported cases has dropped dramatically.

The number of hospitalizations has remained consistent.

Our boosters, which were strategically deployed early, worked wonders.

Over the winter, England has been kept almost completely free.

Our economy, which is one of the most open in the Western world, has already recovered to pre-Covid levels.

Masks in schools, like most Plan B restrictions, will be phased out in the near future.

Even doomsayers at Sage believe that, barring a more lethal variant, we will be able to live with Covid as a flu-like illness.

Boris Johnson has dug himself a hole.

Even so, defying Labour’s demands for more restrictions took guts.

Last July’s Freedom Day, according to the clueless Keir Starmer, was “reckless” and “dangerous.”

It was neither of these things.

And we know that in Labour-run Wales, the party’s gut reaction to Omicron was to impose even more draconian and pointless restrictions.

Fortunately, they do not have control over the entire country.

Yes, almost all of the celebrities, hacks, politicians, and staffers desperately defending the BBC now that its license appears to be in jeopardy are politically left of center.

Is their main concern about the Beeb’s £4 billion-a-year bung ending that too few people would voluntarily subscribe to it? If so, what does that say about its over-hyped content, so much of which could be axed without anyone noticing?

But we have a feeling they’re even more worried about their politics losing its clout as a result of this massive foghorn.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, a big fan of the BBC, calls the £159 license fee “incredibly cheap.”

Typical arrogant, out-of-touch nonsense.

“It’s a heck of a lot of money for the majority of people,” ex-BBC chairman Lord Grade admits.

..

..not for those living on much less and facing skyrocketing bills.

Many people are eagerly anticipating the end of this antiquated, archaic, and absurd £13-per-month television tax.

It gives money to a BBC that despises them.

We’ve been railing against the NHS for years, accusing them of wasting money on ineffective typists.

Now, a major study backs us up.

More managers do not result in better care, according to a seven-year LSE investigation of 129 hospitals.

So, what exactly are they trying to say?

The United Kingdom is about to face a tax hike, which will be used to reduce massive NHS waiting lists.

If the government does not, voters will never forgive it.

What is the strategy for ensuring it?

,

..and put a stop to it…

