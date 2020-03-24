Britain begins testing HIV drugs, steroid as possible COVID-19 treatments

LONDON (Reuters) – Scientists at the University of Oxford in the UK have started a clinical trial to investigate the effects of an HIV drug and steroid drug in British patients hospitalized for the new coronavirus with COVID-19.

The first patients have already been enrolled in the country’s National Health Service, the researchers said on Monday.

It will test AbbVies Kaletra – a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir typically used to treat the AIDS-causing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) – and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in a variety of conditions.

The researchers emphasized that while some existing drugs like this could be beneficial in the fight against COVID-19, there is no guarantee that they will.

In a small study using only the HIV drug in patients in China with severe COVID-19, scientists found that it had “no apparent effect” on the replication of the virus.

British researchers, led by Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford, said that since the safety and side effects of both drugs are already known, the study would focus on their potential against COVID-19 infections.

“Adults hospitalized with COVID-19 should be given the opportunity to participate in this study and help improve care for everyone,” said Horby in a statement.

“All patients receive standard full medical care regardless of which treatment group they are admitted to.”

In the future, the study will be expanded to test other potential treatments as they become available, the team said.

