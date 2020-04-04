LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – British Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said his thoughts were with the family of a 5-year-old child who died in hospital after being infected with the novel corona virus.

Coronavirus deaths in the hospital in the United Kingdom rose 20% on 3 April by 1600 GMT to 4,313, the Department of Health said.

COVID 19 deaths in English hospitals made up 3,939 of the total in the UK. Those who accounted for the daily increase in English deaths by 637 were between five and 104 years old.

Of the 637, 40 had no known underlying health conditions. They were between 48 and 93 years old. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)