Britain faces fresh SNOW and ice warning tonight and tomorrow

Storm Ciara has claimed its third victim after a falling tree branch killed a dog walker in his sixties this morning – and now the country braces itself for ‘Storm Dennis’.

The storm is said to be on a collision course with the UK and expected to hit Saturday, but not before more snow and ice chaos is expected this week.

Heavy snow fell in some regions after the bad weather disrupted flights, ferries and trains throughout Britain yesterday, while gusts swept across the country felling trees and causing chaos on the roads.

Storm Ciara has moved eastwards from the UK, but it will leave mass white-outs in its wake up and down the country as the Met Office issued fresh snow warnings for today.

The Met Office has issued a warning over the next named storm, Storm Dennis, which a spokesman said is not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara but will bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain this weekend.

The effects of Storm Ciara, that hit the UK at the weekend leaving more than 20,000 homes without power overnight, was felt by commuters this morning who encountered further delays.

The powerful storm has also claimed three victims after a falling tree killed a 58-year-old Mercedes driver and a 77-year-old man fell over and banged his head on ice.

And today, a dog walker in his sixties was killed after being hit by a falling tree in Black Wood, Liverpool.

His family, who laid flowers at the scene this evening, were too upset to comment and he has not yet been identified.

Pensioner Elizabeth Sorsky, 79, who has lived on a street overlooking the park for 26 years, said: ‘A lady down the road said a woman ran out of the woods outside saying a man had been hit by a tree.

‘Another neighbour went to check his pulse and found he had no pulse and was dead.

‘We have been on about the trees for a long time – we have sent letter after letter and have complained and complained and complained to the council.

‘These trees could fall on our house – it’s horrendous.

‘And now a man who went out for a walk in the morning has died. It’s horrendous – the dog was still waiting for him.

‘Maybe now the local authorities will pull their finger out and do something.

‘The trees are so close to the road that they could fall on school children going to the local school.’

A spokesman for Merseyside Police also confirmed to local media the man’s loyal dog was still at his side when police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Dramatic footage from Blackpool today showed violent waves crashing to shore as gale force winds battered the Lancashire coastline at one of Britain’s most iconic seaside resorts.

The forecaster has warned that treacherous icy conditions will sweep across the Midlands, parts of the northeast, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland, while a yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for north-west England today.

There is also a yellow snow and ice warning covering these regions on Wednesday, as snow showers and icy stretches could cause further disruption.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for much of England and Wales on Saturday, with gusts of more than 50mph forecast and heavy rain bringing a further risk of flooding.

A statement said: ‘Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.’

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, added: ‘Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

‘Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.’

Emergency services scrambled to the scene in Clydebank, West Dumbartonshire at around 11am yesterday after 77-year-old pensioner fell over and banged his head in icy conditions, but they were unable to save him.

A 58-year-old Mercedes driver died in the storm in Hampshire on Sunday. The victim was driving from Winchester to his home in Micheldever, when the tree came down on top of his car at around 4pm.

Wind speeds in the area reached 60mph at the time of the incident and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Businesses clearing up after the second bout of serious flooding in four years have joined MPs in calling for more help for inundated areas.

This is while in Blackpool giant waves were seen smashing into the promenade, a popular spot for holidaymakers in the summer, and spilling over on to the flooded walkway.

Temperatures at the resort were around 5 degrees today, however, according to the Met Office, the gale force wind made it feel more like -2.

Only yesterday a video emerged of a youngster being blown from their pram, along a pavement and into the road close to Blackpool promenade.

Elsewhere and hundreds of householders and small business owners across England and Wales were spending Tuesday gutting their premises after water more than 4ft (1.2m) deep in places surged through towns and villages on Sunday.

The clean-up operation was continuing in freezing conditions as rain and wind gave way to hazardous amounts of snow and ice across the UK.

Anger in drenched villages like Mytholmroyd, near Halifax in West Yorkshire, mounted as MPs queued up in the Commons to demanded reassurances that the same fate would not reoccur in coming months and years.

Tory MP Philip Davies branded it ‘completely unacceptable’ that many of his constituents in Shipley, West Yorkshire, flooded during Storm Ciara were also victims of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

Mr Davies told Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers on Monday: ‘Many of my constituents who were flooded over the weekend are exactly the same people who were flooded on Boxing Day in 2015, which really is completely unacceptable.

‘Can she assure me that the flood defence programme that the Government has in place will ensure that my constituents in Shipley won’t have to suffer this fate yet again?’

Halifax’s Labour MP Holly Lynch said there was a ‘sense of absolute devastation’ that ‘for so many residents we are in the same position again having flooded in 2015’ as she reeled off a list of those affected locally including 400 residential properties, 400 businesses, eight schools and two care homes, as well as two damaged bridges.

The streets of Mytholmroyd were inundated by 4ft (1.2m) of water on Sunday.

Cafe owner Lisa Thwaites described how she found herself thigh-deep in water in just 10 minutes and ended up climbing over the back wall of her property to escape the flood as she desperately tried to save furniture and stock.

Ms Thwaites, who has run the Blue Teapot for six months, said: ‘I’ve got to get the business back up and running. I’ve got no choice.

‘I gave up a good corporate job to do this and it was my dream to open a cafe.

‘Now it’s worth nothing but I’ve no choice but to get it going again.’

Ms Thwaites said: ‘People have been amazing, ringing me up and offering money. I’m not comfortable with that but I might have to take it.’

After the December 2015 floods, a £30 million flood prevention scheme was begun in Mytholmroyd, which is due for completion in the summer.

Ms Thwaites said there was concern that some of Sunday’s inundation came through gaps left in the flood wall due to the construction work.

She also said that water cascaded off the surrounding hillside and became trapped on the village side of the flood barrier, leaving the water on the main road higher than in the River Calder.

The clear-up operation continued as the rain and wind from Storm Ciara gave way to snow and ice across the country.

Heavy snow fell in some regions after the storm disrupted flights, ferries and trains throughout Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

A yellow weather warning for snow was issued for parts of the Midlands and eastern England, and snow began to fall across the north Midlands and the south Pennines on Monday afternoon.

Shocking footage posted online yesterday showed a huge tree landing on two parked cars on a street in west London.

Pictures from yesterday afternoon captured an emergency rescue team who were called out to save passengers trapped inside a BMW and a Subaru after their vehicles were completely submerged by flood water in West Mersea, Essex.

Fights broke out at Gatwick Airport yesterday and young children were forced to sleep on the floor as airlines axed flights due to the worsening weather.

Passengers at the country’s second largest airport took to social media to complain about lengthy delays, scuffles and children reportedly sleeping on the floor, with holiday firm TUI coming in for criticism.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: ‘While Storm Ciara is clearing away, that doesn’t mean we’re entering a quieter period of weather. It’s going to stay very unsettled.

‘We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland. ‘There could be up to 20cm on Monday and Tuesday and with strong winds, blizzards aren’t out of the question.’

The weather chaos also saw lightning strike a house in Helleur Close in Par, Cornwall, yesterday causing damage to two properties.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the incident, where residents said they heard ‘an almighty bang’ before electrics were blown in the whole street.

Electric sockets blew up and the internet went down in the whole area.

The emergency services said that no one was seriously hurt, but one resident said there had been a ‘hell of a bang’, Cornwall Live reports.

Following the death of the 58-year-old man from Winchester today, a Hampshire Police spokesman said: ‘We are investigating after a tree fell onto a car on the A33 during the storm on Sunday (February 9) and killed a man.

‘The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 4pm.’

Commuters faced a tough day of travel with train services suffering delays and cancellations as repairs are made to the railway following damage caused by the extreme weather.

The West Coast Main Line is suspended between Carlisle and Glasgow due to flooding at Caldew Viaduct, Cumbria.

Rail replacement buses had been deployed but passengers are being warned they will be ‘extremely busy’.

A Network Rail spokesman said thousands of its engineers ‘battled horrendous conditions’ throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday in a bid to clear tracks and repair damage.

Speed restrictions exist on several routes, meaning journeys are taking longer than normal and frequencies are reduced.

Among the operators affected are Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern, ScotRail and South Western Railway.

Airlines operating to and from UK airports continue to be affected by the weather conditions, with more than 100 flights cancelled.

British Airways and easyJet appeared to be the worst affected, although several other airlines were also hit.

By 11am, some 33 of Heathrow’s Monday departures were cancelled – equivalent to 5% of flights – and a further 82 were delayed by at least 15 minutes.

British Airways said ‘safety is at the heart of everything we do’ and stressed that the airline is ‘carefully assessing every flight’.

It added: ‘We are sorry for the disruption to your travel plans and are doing all we can to get you to your destination as quickly as we can.’

Passengers due to travel on domestic and European flights on Monday were able to re-book to an alternative date.

Another man has died in an accident off Oban in Argyll during Storm Ciara. It is believed the 50-year-old got into difficulties in the Sound of Kerrea on Sunday.

Police said the death was being treated as ‘unexplained’ but there were ‘no suspicious circumstances.’ The man was with a group of divers who were located on the shore at south of Oban. It is believed the death is not weather related.

P&O Ferries said it was forced to cancel several sailings between Dover and Calais due to the knock-on effect of the weekend’s weather.

Another ferry firm, DFDS, said its services on the route were disrupted due to the Channel’s weather conditions.

Several roads around the country remained closed on Monday due to fallen trees and flooding, with a lorry overturning on the Severn Bridge.

An historic Windmill restaurant was also destroyed in the Lincolnshire town of Burgh Le Marsh. Yesterday the sails were seen spinning out of control and the High Street was evacuated by emergency services.

The RAC urged motorists embarking on journeys as Storm Ciara clears to carry out vehicle checks such as their fuel level, lights and tyre tread.

On Twitter, Joanne Rose, posted a picture holding her son and said: ‘This is after 14 hours being stuck at Gatwick airport with my 4 year old son and my 82 year old mother ! With not one person from your company to help us !!!! Disgusted is an understatement!!! The time is now 23.47.

And Ade Peachey said: ‘Absolutely disgusting service from your front desk at British Airways today. We were left standing for over 3 hours, some fights broke out in the queue which your staff didn’t even bother to get security for. As for your front desk staff, they need to relearn.’

A spokesman for TUI said: ‘Due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara some of our flights were delayed departing from London Gatwick on Sunday 9th February, including TOM4744 to Tenerife.

‘Customers who were not able to depart on Sunday 9th February as planned were provided hotel accommodation, food and drinks, and will be receiving a pro rata refund of their holiday for the inconvenience cause.

‘Although this situation was beyond our control, we understand delays can be frustrating and would like to thank customers for their patience.’

As of 5am on Monday, UK Power Networks reported more than 18,500 properties across the east and southeast of England were still without power while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark.

Flooding and debris on rail lines caused delays and cancellations over the weekend as many major stations across the UK shut due to overcrowding, with at least 10 firms issuing a ‘do not travel’ warning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were grounded – with London’s Heathrow airport the worst affected with more than 400 arrivals and departures axed.

In Essex, homes have been evacuated in Essex after a car fell into a huge sinkhole following wild weather caused by Storm Ciara.

Pictures from the scene showed the Toyota trapped nose-first in the sinkhole on a residential road in Brentwood, with the driver and passenger doors wide open and both airbags inflated.

It is believed that the car was being driven on the road when the sinkhole opened up, although the driver is said to have escaped uninjured.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office Frank Saunders said: ‘In the wake of Storm Ciara, it’ll remain unsettled and very windy across the UK and it’ll turn colder with wintry showers and ice an additional hazard, as we head into the new week.

‘A wind and snow warning is in force for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Monday as well as a further yellow wind warning in the south west of England.’

Airports around the country on Sunday night told travellers to check their flight with their airline due to the continuing bad weather conditions.

Yesterday parts of the West Yorkshire communities of Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge have been inundated again – four years after record flooding devastated the area.

River levels peaked on Sunday just below the record levels of the 2015 Boxing Day floods, which caused millions of pounds of damage to houses and businesses right along the Calder Valley.

More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 deluge, with part of the scheme completed in 2019 and the remainder due to be finished this summer.

Early reports from the village were that some of the new defences held but many homes were still flooded.

At the height of the flooding in the village on Sunday, the floods wardens said on their Facebook page: ‘Please stay at home unless absolutely necessary. There are no passable roads through The Valley.

‘There are no shops open for you to buy things from. And if you think you have a vehicle that is capable of driving through flood water still don’t do it.’

On Monday the wardens said: ‘It’s the morning after and possibly the first time people will get a chance to really take stock of the devastation.’

Flooding affected large sections of the River Calder and River Aire in West Yorkshire.

Further downstream, the main bridge at Elland has been closed for structural assessments after a large shipping container hit it and lodged underneath.

Martin Slater from the Environment Agency told BBC Radio Leeds: ‘As the rain that fell yesterday moves down the River Aire catchment and the River Calder it will be going through Leeds overnight and today.

‘So we do ask people to remain vigilant and stay away from rivers.’

There were 214 flood warnings in place demanding immediate action, with 177 alerts also suggesting that flooding was possible elsewhere.

Drivers faced treacherous conditions with floodwater, fallen trees and other debris closing roads. The M11 was shut in both directions in Cambridgeshire after an airport hangar in Duxford airfield, the location of the largest aviation museum in the UK, was damaged by high winds.

The major motorway caused chaos near Stansted Airport, with traffic queuing for more than a mile after Highways England said the hangar was ‘likely’ to blow onto road.

Heathrow cancelled 472 flights, with Gatwick axing 333. Elsewhere across the country, Birmingham airport grounded 101, Edinburgh 85 and in Manchester 74 flights were called off.

Planes were being diverted as far as Germany after being unable to land at UK airports due to dangerous weather conditions. A flight from from New York to Gatwick was also diverted to Copenhagen.

Train providers axed services across swathes of the country, announcing that there would be no journeys at all in certain regions.

Network rail also imposed a blanket speed restriction of 50mph across the network, warning passengers to only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’.

British Airways has axed flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City, while Virgin Atlantic have announced a number of scrapped flights.

A plane arriving at Birmingham airport was captured swaying in high winds as the pilot attempted to land amid severe winds conditions.

Elsewhere, high winds forced a British Airways flight at Heathrow to abort its landing just seconds after touching down on the runway.

Footage posted on social media shows the plane juddering onto the tarmac before the pilot takes off again. It safely landed after circling the airport.

A BA flight was also forced to make an emergency landing in Lyon after after fuel ‘ran close to reserves’.

More than 200 flood warnings were issued across England on Sunday, with the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, in Cumbria, severely hit.

The River Irwell burst its banks at Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, while areas including Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale, were affected by flooding in Lancashire

A ‘bunch of idiots’ who decided to climb Ben Nevis in trainers and without a map during Storm Ciara are ‘lucky to be alive’ after mountain rescuers saved the group from hypothermia and 80mph winds.

The quartet, described as ‘stupid’ by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, got caught on steep and icy ground on Coire Eòghainn near the 4,413ft-high summit as a -20C blizzard stormed around them.

Poorly-equipped – without ice axes, crampons, or maps on them – and separated from each other, discerning mountain rescuers called the suspected Glasgow-based students ‘lucky to be alive’.

After a long rescue operation by 22 fearless volunteers in the middle of a ferocious lightning storm, the group-of-four are now being treated at Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Rescue-team leader John Stevenson revealed how his team gave the four ‘a piece of our minds’.

He praised his brave 22-person volunteer team, who ‘risked their lives’ during the ‘whiteout’, and warned ominously: ‘Those four would not have survived the night – no way’.

Speaking of the quartet, Mr Stevenson said: ‘It was sheer stupidity. They were a bunch of idiots. We have never had to rescue people in trainers in winter before. They are so lucky to be alive.

‘It was whiteout with winds gusting 80mph at the top with minus 20C wind chill.

‘We found them several hundred yards apart and had to cut footsteps in the ice to get three of them down. They were so poorly-equipped it was not true.

‘I cannot praise my team highly enough. They risked their lives and did a brilliant job.

‘Those four would not have survived the night – no way.

‘They couldn’t say much at the time – because they were so traumatised. But we have since had a message from the hospital to say that they are grateful.’

He went on: ‘They were absolute idiots. They were wearing trainers and decided to walk up Ben Nevis in those conditions! They were just plain stupid.

‘They weren’t climbing – just walking but I don’t think they even made the summit. They were poorly-equipped for any weather let alone those conditions.

We found the first, then the others and walked them down half-way to where the helicopter airlifted them to the base and we then took them to hospital.

‘It was so bad – with lightning strikes about as well – that the chopper could not even fly back to Inverness for a while. These guys didn’t have a Scooby.

‘It really is maddening. Two of them were particularly bad from the cold. All four would have never survived the night up there.’

Hundreds of people took to the team’s Facebook page to vent their fury. One social-media user cried: ‘Unbelievable! How dare people put so many others at risk by going out in ridiculous weather conditions. There’s been a major storm and snow predicted for almost a week and 4 prats choose to climb the UKs highest mountain!

‘Some people may be able to climb in snowy conditions, but add the storm in and that’s well out of anyone’s ability range. They put 22 volunteers lives at risk. They should be charged. Respect to all at LMRT and your families.’

A UK Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness was also called to assist but was hampered by the weather.

The four men were airlifted from the Halfway Lochan off the mountain.

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson described the quartet as ‘extremely lucky people’. They told MailOnline: ‘No winter kit – no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we are aware no maps. Three of the guys were in trainers!!!! They were about 150 metres down into Coire Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or gone down any further consequences could have far more serious.

Flood-hit Yorkshire locals have slammed the £30million defences that make ‘no difference’ as they face thousands in clean-up bills just five years after the last deluge.

Towns in the Pennines and Yorkshire Dales that have endured years of relentless flooding and were under water again this week after almost three inches of rain fell in the region on Sunday.

Councils have spent millions on anti-flooding infrastructure after the 2015 Boxing Day flooding left thousands of properties ruined. But the River Ouse burst its banks just five months ago, and has now flooded yet again, prompting the fury of residents.

Halifax's Labour MP Holly Lynch said there was a 'sense of absolute devastation' that 'for so many residents we are in the same position again having flooded in 2015' as she reeled off a list of those affected locally including 400 residential properties, 400 businesses, eight schools and two care homes, as well as two damaged bridges.

Anger in drenched villages like Mytholmroyd, near Halifax in West Yorkshire, mounted as MPs queued up in the Commons to demanded reassurances that the same fate would not reoccur in coming months and years.

Around 100mm of rain fell in less than 24 hours in the Calder Valley village of Mytholmroyd as Storm Ciara raged, according to the Environment Agency. There are still 56 flood warnings in place across Britain today, with 30 of those in the Yorkshire region.

This morning destroyed furniture, carpets and paperwork cold be seen strewn across the streets as traders began the colossal clear up operation.

Many of them expressed anger that ‘lessons haven’t been learned’, after the village suffered from distatrous flooding in 2015.

Michael Green, whose fish and chip shop van was damaged in the floods, said ‘action must be taken’ when asked about the controversial flood defences.

The 38-year-old added: ‘What’s so frustrating is that we have seen this all before back in 2015.

‘Back then there were flood defences in place but there were big massive gaps and the water got through.

‘After that we were assured that it would never happen again but here we are now, dealing with damage caused by another flood.

‘The flood warning came late and the defences just weren’t up to scratch, they’re an absolute joke. It’s not good enough.

‘This is devastating for all of us who are affected but all we can do now is move on and deal with it.

‘I hope this is the last time but sadly most of us have lost faith that we’ll be protected from flooding.’

Mr Green, who opened Plenty of Fish and Chips three years ago, purposefully put his van on wheels so it could be moved in the event of flooding.

However, when he attempted to move it after hearing the flood warning he was unable to leave his home in nearby Hebden Bridge because of a fallen tree.

He said: ‘I managed to get here on Sunday evening and the van was under four foot of water.

‘I’ve had to throw away £2,500 worth of stock and a couple of fridges and I probably won’t open again for another week.

‘Business has been hit hard.’

Mortgage broker Julie Clayton, who runs a mortgage and insurance services firm in Mytholmroyd, said she is ‘furious’ the flood defences failed.

She said: ‘This is the third time we have flooded since 2012, which is just outrageous.

‘After the last time we were told all the right things and we thought we would never flood again, we were delighted.

‘Work on the flood defences should have been finished last autumn, and if they had been then we probably wouldn’t be in this situation now.

‘But here we are flooded again, it’s infuriating.