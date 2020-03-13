Britain facing total coronavirus lockdown like Italy in ‘just 14 days’

Expert Francois Balloux, of the University College London Genetics Institute, said the UK may have to adopt Italy’s policy of placing the country into a whole lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak

Britain could be facing a total coronavirus lockdown in as little as two weeks, an expert has warned.

Biology expert, Francois Balloux, said the Covid-19 crisis “cannot be contained any more”.

He spoke as Italy placed the entire nation into lockdown, with the streets of top tourist destinations including Rome and Venice left completely empty.

But he warned Britain could be forced to take the same action in as little as a fortnight.

Mr Balloux, of the University College London Genetics Institute, said: “The trajectory in the UK is so far roughly comparable to the one in northern Italy, but with the epidemic (there) two to three weeks ahead of the situation (here).

“It is possible that a lockdown strategy similar to the one imposed in northern Italy may be adopted by the UK. The Covid-19 epidemic cannot be contained any more.”

So far, there have been 319 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Worldwide there has been more than 114,000 and over 4,000 deaths after the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Earlier today it emerged that Britain was preparing to stockpile body bags, according to a reported leaked email seen by The Sun.

After Italy was placed into lockdown

Dr Daniele Macchini, who works at Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in Bergamo, northern Italy, said: “The war has literally exploded and the battles are uninterrupted day and night.

“The display boards with the names of the sick, of different colours depending on the operating unit they belong to, are now all red and instead of the surgical operation there is the diagnosis, which is always the same cursed: bilateral interstitial pneumonia.

“The results of the swabs now come one after the other: positive, positive, positive. Suddenly the emergency room is collapsing.”