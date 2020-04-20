Britain has to prepare for a “volatile and excited society” after the ban has been lifted, warns a senior police officer

The Union flag fluttered in the wind on Victoria Tower, part of Westminster Palace, seen from the south bank of the River Thames in central London on April 20, 2020, during the novel COVID-19 pandemic of the Coronavirus. – The number of people in the UK who died from a coronavirus in the hospital rose by 596 to 16,060 on Sunday 19th April, according to the Department of Health. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N / AFP via Getty Images)
A senior official warned that the police must prepare for a “more volatile and excited society” after the end of the UK corona virus blockade.
With restrictions extended to at least May 7th, there are concerns about the effects of unemployment, mental health problems, domestic abuse and the general need for “release”.
The President of the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) urged leaders to prepare for what might happen if the current restrictions were lifted.
“There are not many debates at the moment about what the future will look like because we are all in the present,” said Chief Superintendent Paul Griffiths
The Independent.
“But we have to look at the social and economic impact … there will be people who are unemployed, companies that could not feed themselves, and the impact on society will be felt.”
“When there are economic challenges, crime and disorder sometimes increase.”
Some research has predicted that the outbreak of the corona virus will trigger a global economic downturn that is greater than the Great Depression of the 1930s, although there is hope that the lifting of blocking conditions around the world will quickly revitalize markets.
Ch Spt Griffiths said he was not concerned about violent protests, but about the possibility that “with all of this suppression, it will eventually be released.”
“I’m worried that what we’ve been through these months will have a number of social implications.
“These consequences could be a more volatile and excited society.
“We need to think about how we can best support, help and connect with our communities so that they can deal with the truly significant impact on every aspect of their lives.”
The senior official is concerned that lifting the restrictions will increase police incidents when people flock to reopened pubs and bars for partying.
He warned that rising unemployment will have “ramifications for individuals, communities and social behavior” and may lead to an increase in theft.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council previously raised concerns that drug-related crime could increase due to supply problems and price increases during the coronavirus outbreak.
“If costs continue to rise, they may become more desperate to get money,” said Ch Spt Griffiths.
“I think that this block will have ramifications in all possible areas, including those that are not currently on our radar.”
Social distancing measures have forced the NHS, rehabilitation providers and charities to stop much of their personal work with drug addicts
Psychological services have also been affected as fears are that weeks or months of isolation will dramatically increase the rate and severity of mental illness.
“Suppression at the moment is clearly for the right reasons to stop the disease from spreading. However, it can have an impact on individual mental health, and what does that mean?” Ch Spt Griffiths asked.
“We have to try to think about the consequences of these actions and think about the unintended consequences.”
While the number of police-related crimes in England and Wales has dropped 28 percent in the past month, Ch Spt Griffiths fears they may not convey an accurate picture.
He said that people may not report incidents during the block, especially no abuse inside homes until it is lifted – which will lead to another surge in demand.
While online crime reports, including many coronavirus bans, have skyrocketed, calls to 999 and the 101 emergency number have dropped dramatically.
Part of the drop in calls can be attributed to fewer crimes in public places. However, there are isolated reports that people are unwilling to call emergency services because they do not want to put pressure on during the outbreak or believe that this will not be the answer.
Many reports of child and sexual abuse are often made by third parties, such as teachers and social workers, who are not currently victimized.
But last week, the chief of the National Police Chiefs Council announced that only 10 percent of the police and officers are currently absent and many are working from home.
“Our message to the public is to continue to report crimes and incidents to us,” said Martin Hewitt. “We will come if you call for help.”
Ch Spt Griffiths expressed concern that domestic crimes such as domestic violence and child abuse have not been reported because victims are trapped inside with perpetrators.
“I don’t think we really understand what is going on in public behavior and whether it has a significant impact on crime recording patterns,” he added.