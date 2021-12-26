Britain is expected to be hit by a blizzard TODAY as a storm from the south approaches, causing Christmas chaos.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the UK and Scotland, putting Britons in for a wild ride.

Stormy conditions are expected to turn to snow over some parts of the country as wet and windy weather moves in from France.

Forecasters warned that up to four centimetres of snow could fall in some areas today, with up to ten centimetres possible on higher ground.

Parts of England, from the East Midlands to the North-East, as well as Scotland, will be the hardest hit by the powerful 45mph winds.

Check out our weather live blog for the most up-to-date information and forecasts.

As the afternoon progresses, the latest band of rain is clearing to the north and east, according to the Met Office.

Further south and west, it’s becoming drier.

The main band of (hashtag)rain is clearing to the north and east this afternoon, according to the most recent radar.

As a result, it’s becoming drier further south and west, though heavy showers are moving in from the west pic.twitter.combtHxE0V4Ua

“The Christmas period will be unsettled for much of the UK this year,” said Frank Saunders, a chief meteorologist.

“As mild air dominates the south and west, many will experience wet and cloudy conditions.”

“This contrasts with cold air in the northeast, which brings the possibility of snow, most likely over the Pennines and the southern half of Scotland, and is possibly a little more likely into the early part of Boxing Day.”

“A strong easterly wind will add to the mix, particularly in northern areas, making it feel especially cold.”

Even if any evening showers pass, it will be a dry night for many across the country.

1 °C minimum

It should become mostly dry overnight, but there will be extensive areas of low cloud in light winds, resulting in mist and fog in some areas.

6 °C is the minimum temperature.

Cars, like humans, require layers of clothing to survive in cold weather.

When cars fail to start, it’s usually because the engine oil has thickened in the cold, increasing friction and making it more difficult for the starter motor to spin the engine.

Batteries can be harmed by cold, wet weather because vehicle electrical systems have to work harder.

The majority of the RAC’s winter call-outs are for car batteries, according to the organization.

Due to the harsh weather and snow in many parts of the country, your battery and the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

The latest radar shows that the main band of #rain is clearing to the north and east this afternoon ↗️ So it’s turning drier further south and west, though there are heavy showers pushing in from the west ☔ pic.twitter.com/btHxE0V4Ua — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2021