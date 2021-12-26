Britain is expected to be hit by a blizzard TODAY as a storm from the south approaches, causing Christmas chaos.

Britain will be hit by a blizzard TODAY as a storm from the south approaches, causing Christmas chaos.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the UK and Scotland, indicating that the British are in for some wild weather.

Stormy conditions are expected to turn to snow in some parts of the country as wet and windy weather arrives from France.

Forecasters warned that up to four centimetres of snow could fall in some areas today, with up to ten centimetres possible on higher ground.

Parts of England, from the East Midlands to the North-East, as well as Scotland, are expected to be the hardest hit by the powerful 45mph winds.

Early mist patches will take a long time to dissipate.

Throughout the day, rain and drizzle are expected in the southern parts of England and Wales.

The weather will be mostly dry elsewhere, but there is a chance of a light shower or drizzle in northern England and western Scotland.

It will be cloudy and misty for all by midnight, with fog and rain and drizzle splattered across Scotland.

Scotland is becoming drier as the night progresses, with cloud and mist remaining elsewhere.

Early in the morning, rain will move northwards into southern England and Wales.

Anyone traveling cross-country for holiday gatherings is advised to drive cautiously.

Despite highs of 6C in Scotland, 7C in Northern Ireland, 9C in Wales, and 11C in England, Boxing Day will be “bitingly” cold due to strong winds.

And, beginning December 27, weather maps predict even more snow, making for a truly wintry holiday season.

According to WXCharts, half an inch will fall on Monday, rising to three on December 29 and 2.5 through New Year’s Eve.

Strong gusts are expected on Boxing Day, which could make travel difficult in upland areas, according to forecasters.

Blizzard-like conditions have also been forecast above 300-400 meters.

Between Christmas Day and December 28, temperatures in parts of the north and east of England are expected to drop as low as -2C.

After thousands of people woke up to a white Christmas today, the Boxing Day weather will be a washout for many.

According to Accuweather meteorologist Tony Zartman, the southern coast of England could be hit by more stormy weather starting tomorrow.

“A storm will pass through France on Boxing Day,” he told Express.co.uk.

“It’s possible that rain will fall as far north as the English south coast.”

"However, there is a great deal of…

