Britain labels U.S. decision on extradition refusal “denial of justice”

LONDON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Britain on Friday labelled the U.S. refusal to send a diplomat’s wife back to Britain for trial a “denial of justice” over the death of 19-year-old Briton in a car crash.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government is disappointed about the U.S. decision not to extradite the car crash suspect Anne Sacoolas to Britain.

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike and a car collided outside a U.S. military base in Northamptonshire on Aug. 27 last year. The driver of the car, Sacoolas, returned to the United States, claiming diplomatic immunity and was subsequently charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service with causing death by dangerous driving.

“We feel this amounts to a denial of justice, and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK. We are now urgently considering our options,” said Raab in the statement released by the Foreign Office, adding that he called the U.S. ambassador to Britain earlier to express the government’s disappointment.

“I also explained that the UK would have acted differently if this had been a UK diplomat serving in the U.S.,” said Raab.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, a spokeswoman for the Home Office said that “We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice.”

In a phone call with their constituency MP Andrea Leadsom Thursday, Dunn’s family were told of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to refuse the British extradition request.

They are now calling for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after dubbing the U.S. decision as “one of the darkest days” for the two countries’ close relations.

The case of Sacoolas has been a thorn in the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain, prompting debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security, local media reported.

Despite the U.S. rejection, the Dunn family were remaining resolute that they will get justice one day.

“I can assure your listeners this morning (Friday) that despite the development last night we know for sure that she will be coming back one day, there is no other way forward,” the family’s spokesman Radd Seiger told the BBC Radio 4’s Today program.