Britain names new Labour leader

LONDON, April 4 (Xinhua) — Keir Starmer has been named the new leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, replacing Jeremy Corbyn.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Starmer said it is the biggest “honor and privilege of (his) life” to be elected as the new leader.

London-born Starmer, named after the party’s founder Keir Hardie, beat two rival members of parliament for the top job that will see him sparring with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

The result of the ballot among party members and trade unionists gave Starmer more votes than his leadership rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.